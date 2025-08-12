Unsold Last Season, West Indies Star Boosts IPL 2026 Auction Chances With 83-Ball Century in WI vs PAK 3rd ODI

His century helped West Indies post 294/6 against Pakistan in the third ODI.

West Indies star Shai Hope registered an 83-ball century during the third ODI against Pakistan in Tarouba on Tuesday. The hosts had been asked bat by Pakistan.

Shai Hope boosts IPL 2026 chances

Hope, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction, walked out to bat at No.4 after West Indies were 57/2 in the 14th over following the wicket of Evin Lewis.

This knock helps Hope boost his chances of being picked at the IPL 2026 auction. The former Delhi Capitals (DC) player had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction despite entering with a base price of INR 1.25 crore.

The Barbados-born cricketer played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 after he was acquired for INR 75 lakhs. He had a mediocre campaign, scoring just 183 runs from nine matches at a strike-rate of 150. This was without scoring a half-century or a century. That was his maiden and only IPL season so far.

Shai Hope top-scores as West Indies post 294/6

Hope initially lost Keacy Carty at the other end, before forging a 45-run partnership with Sherfane Rutherford for the fourth wicket. Rutherford (15) failed to convert his start, and Hope’s partnership with Roston Chase for the fifth wicket was worth 64 runs.

While Hope kept losing his partners at the other end, nothing stopped the West Indies captain from holding the fort and playing a responsible knock. At the time of scoring his century, Hope hit seven fours and five sixes.

Later, his unbeaten knock of 120 powered West Indies to 294/6. Hope was involved in an unbeaten 110-run stand with Justin Greaves (43*) for the seventh wicket, which changed the complexion of the innings.

West Indies are looking to clinch the three-match ODI series against Pakistan. Pakistan won the first ODI by five wickets on August 8, whereas West Indies clinched a series-levelling win in the second ODI by the same margin two days later.