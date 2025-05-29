BCCI Announce Key Home Fixtures Against Australia and South Africa Teams in September-November Window

The Women's and A teams will play crucial series.

The BCCI has announced crucial fixtures for the women’s and men’s A teams from September to November later this year. India Women will play Australia Women in a three-match ODI series, starting September 14.

All three games will be played in Chennai, and this rubber will play a crucial role in the team’s preparation for the home World Cup later this year. India can fine-tune their combinations and see what’s working against the strongest team in the world.

This also means the Women in Blue will face the two best teams in women’s cricket before the tournament, for they will also play an away series against England in July. That series will have as many as five T20Is and three ODIs, with the itinerary finishing on July 22.

The World Cup will be played from September 29 to October 26 across different venues in India. India are among the firm favourites and would want to leave no stone unturned in winning their maiden World Cup after coming close numerous times in the past.

India Men to play A series against Australia A and South Africa A

Meanwhile, India A will play two crucial series against Australia A and South Africa A across formats. They will kick off with two multi-day matches against Australia A from September 16 to September 25 in Lucknow.

Then, India A will play three One-Day matches against the same opponent in Kanpur from September 30 to October 5. South Africa A will also travel to India following the conclusion of the Australia A rubbers.

South Africa A will start the tour with two Multi-Day games against India A at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence from October 30 to November 9. A three-match One-Day series, which will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from November 13 to November 19, will cap off the tour.

The A series will help selectors and team management identify the best potential and slowly draft them into the national side. The Test side is going through a transition, and more exposure to fringe players will help everyone to ensure a smooth shift.

