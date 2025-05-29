News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
The BCCI has announced crucial fixtures for India women’s and men’s A teams from September to November later this year.
news

BCCI Announce Key Home Fixtures Against Australia and South Africa Teams in September-November Window

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 29, 2025 - 3 min read

The Women's and A teams will play crucial series.

The BCCI has announced crucial fixtures for India women’s and men’s A teams from September to November later this year.

The BCCI has announced crucial fixtures for the women’s and men’s A teams from September to November later this year. India Women will play Australia Women in a three-match ODI series, starting September 14.

All three games will be played in Chennai, and this rubber will play a crucial role in the team’s preparation for the home World Cup later this year. India can fine-tune their combinations and see what’s working against the strongest team in the world.

This also means the Women in Blue will face the two best teams in women’s cricket before the tournament, for they will also play an away series against England in July. That series will have as many as five T20Is and three ODIs, with the itinerary finishing on July 22.

ALSO READ:

The World Cup will be played from September 29 to October 26 across different venues in India. India are among the firm favourites and would want to leave no stone unturned in winning their maiden World Cup after coming close numerous times in the past.

India Men to play A series against Australia A and South Africa A

Meanwhile, India A will play two crucial series against Australia A and South Africa A across formats. They will kick off with two multi-day matches against Australia A from September 16 to September 25 in Lucknow.

Then, India A will play three One-Day matches against the same opponent in Kanpur from September 30 to October 5. South Africa A will also travel to India following the conclusion of the Australia A rubbers.

South Africa A will start the tour with two Multi-Day games against India A at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence from October 30 to November 9. A three-match One-Day series, which will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from November 13 to November 19, will cap off the tour.

The A series will help selectors and team management identify the best potential and slowly draft them into the national side. The Test side is going through a transition, and more exposure to fringe players will help everyone to ensure a smooth shift.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia A
IND-A vs AUS-A
IND-A vs SA-A
IND-W vs AUS-W
India A
India Women
South Africa A
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

AB de Villiers Calls Out Commentators For Slamming RCB Bowlers against LSG in IPL 2025

‘Fixated on a Narrative’: AB de Villiers Calls Out Commentators For Slamming RCB Bowlers against LSG in IPL 2025

RCB will play in the Qualifier 1 against the Punjab Kings tonight.
12:54 pm
Sreejita Sen
Comparing IPL 2025 Performances of RCB and PBKS Star Batters Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer

Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer Round 2: Comparing IPL 2025 Performances of RCB and PBKS Star Batters

Both teams are on a quest to end their 17-year-long title drought.
12:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
RCB Forced To Try New Pre-Match Approach Ahead of Qualifier 1 Match vs PBKS in IPL 2025

RCB Forced To Try New Pre-Match Approach Ahead of Qualifier 1 Match vs PBKS in IPL 2025

11:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KKR Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi Credits Mumbai Indians Star Suryakumar Yadav For Improving His Spin Game

‘I Like To Learn From..’: KKR Youngster Credits Mumbai Indians Star For Improving His Spin Game

In IPL 2025, the KKR star scored 300 runs from 12 matches at a strike-rate of 139.53.
11:09 pm
Vishnu PN
ENG vs WI Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Where To Watch England vs West Indies ODI Series in India?

ENG vs WI Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs West Indies ODI Series in India?

England will host the West Indies for an ODI series starting on May 29.
9:54 pm
Sreejita Sen

How Will Mumbai Indians Balance Playing XI in IPL 2025 Eliminator vs GT if Deepak Chahar is Absent?

While nothing is official yet, there are rumours that Deepak Chahar could miss Mumbai Indians' Eliminator against Gujarat Titans.
9:42 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.