South Africa, Bangladesh Players Engage in Physical Fight During Emerging Team Test Match [WATCH]

Known as the gentleman’s sport, the game of cricket witnessed an ugly side after a violent physical fight broke out between players in the ongoing 4-day second unofficial Test between Bangladesh Emerging side, who are hosting South Africa Emerging (BAN-E vs SA-EM).

The incident happened earlier today (May 28), on Day 2 of the contest as South Africa’s Tshepo Ntuli got into a scuffle with Bangladesh’s Ripon Mondol.

Narrating what transpired, Ripon had struck Ntuli for a straight six. The Bangladesh pacer was then walking over to his batting partner Mehidy Hasan, when Ripon appeared to exchange glances with Ntuli, who then suddenly charged.

The two players then exchanged shoves, prompting Ntuli to yank Ripon’s helmet off. Umpire Kamruzzaman stepped in to defuse the situation, but before he could fully separate them, Ntuli grabbed the helmet a second time.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Things got out of control between Tshepo Ntuli and Ripon Mondol during the SA Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging match today and the umpires were forced to intervene pic.twitter.com/EhYC6KVj4u — Werner (@Werries_) May 28, 2025



Interestingly, the spat did not end there as three balls later after Ripon defended a Ntuli delivery, the Proteas threw the ball back at the batter but luckily he managed to fend it off in time.

Two players have previously been suspended in the BAN-E vs SA-EM series for misconduct

Notably, this isn’t the first time such a heated exchange is happening in the series. Earlier, during the second ODI, Andile Simelane and Jishan Alam faced suspensions for misconduct, forcing them to miss the third game.

It is understood that the respective cricket boards – Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will take action after the match referee submits reports.

Speaking about the series results, prior to the red-ball leg, the South Africa Emerging side had lost the ODIs 2-1 while the first four-day match in Chattogram ended in a draw.

