Pak vs Ban Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series in India?
Pak vs Ban Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series in India?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 28, 2025 - 3 min read

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will kick off tonight.

Pak vs Ban Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series in India?

Pakistan is set to host Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series starting on May 28 from 8:30 PM IST. The other two fixtures of this series will take place on May 30 and June 1, respectively. Earlier, the tour was decided for a five-match T20I series kicking off on May 21. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rescheduled the series after the recent political conflicts.

This series will play an important role in both the team’s preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2026. However, both of them are heading into the series on the back of recent T20I defeats.

The host, Pakistan, endured a tough 4-1 loss in the five-match away series against New Zealand in March. Bangladesh is also coming from a recent embarrassing 2-1 defeat against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, one of them will surely get back to the winning ways after the end of this 20-over series.

Squads for Pakistan and Bangladesh

Pakistan Squad: Salman Agha (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah.

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (C)(WK), Mahedi Hasan (VC), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali (WK), Parvez Hossain Emon (WK), Tanzid Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam.

Where will the PAK vs BAN T20I Series take place?

All three matches of this series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Where to watch PAK vs BAN Live Streaming and Telecast in India?

This series will not be streamed or telecast live in India.

Where to watch PAK vs BAN Live Streaming and Telecast in Pakistan?

Viewers can watch the live streaming of this series on Tamasha and Tapmad. It will also be telecast live on A Sports and Ten Sports.

Where to watch PAK vs BAN Live Streaming in Bangladesh?

Fans in Bangladesh can watch the T20I series on TSports or Tapmad.

