Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll Script Record as New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Turns into One-Sided Affair

Beth Mooney made her 200th appearance for Australia in style as she and Georgia Voll set a new record opening partnership in the T20 format against New Zealand Women. In what turned out to be a one-sided contest in Auckland, Australia chased down 138 with ease in the opening match of the three-game series.

With regular skipper Alyssa Healy out due to injury, Mooney and Voll opened the innings and wasted no time putting pressure on the hosts. The pair smashed 77 runs in the powerplay — the highest ever powerplay total by Australia Women in T20Is against New Zealand Women — and set the tone for a dominant chase.

Some news that will surprise literally no one: Beth Mooney is piling on the runs during her 200th game. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/Cxa8uULyv3 — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 21, 2025

Mooney, currently ranked the No.1 T20 batter in the world, stayed unbeaten on 78 off just 42 balls. She struck the winning boundary and was dropped twice during her innings. The left-hander had recently scored 96* in the Women’s Premier League in India and carried that form into this match.

Georgia Voll, who stepped up in Healy’s absence, scored a quick-fire 50 from 30 deliveries before getting out with only 15 runs left to win. The duo put together 123 runs for the opening wicket — now Australia’s highest-ever T20I opening stand against New Zealand Women.

Australia eventually finished at 2-140 in just under 14 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Ash Gardner Injury Concern

Australian all-rounder Ash Gardner injured her right index finger while trying to take a return catch off Sophie Devine in the 17th over. She couldn’t complete the over and left the field, later being sent for scans. Her availability for the remaining two matches — in Tauranga on Sunday and Wellington next Wednesday — is now uncertain.

There was also a surprise at the toss as Ashes hero Alana King was left out of the playing XI. Despite being Australia’s top wicket-taker in the multi-format Ashes with 23 wickets, selectors went with Georgia Wareham as the lone leg-spinner. Wareham finished with 0-16 from 2.4 overs.