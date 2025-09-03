News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
'No Matter How Well You Perform …' - Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes Huge Jibe at Ajit Agarkar-led Selection Committee
news

‘No Matter How Well You Perform …’ – Senior India Pacer Takes Huge Jibe at Ajit Agarkar-led Selection Committee

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: September 4, 2025
3 min read

The pacer picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches in IPL 2025.

'No Matter How Well You Perform …' - Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes Huge Jibe at Ajit Agarkar-led Selection Committee

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has opened up on his prolonged absence from the national team despite delivering some good spells in domestic cricket. Kumar stated that the selection isn’t in his hands, but all he can do is give his best on the field. The comment is being considered as a dig at the chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Out at Ajit Agarkar and selection committee

Speaking to Dainik Jagran on the sidelines of the UPT20 League, the 35-year-old shed some light on his selection since his last appearance during NZ tour in 2022 after the T20 World Cup that year where India faced a semis exit against England.

Echoing on his chances of a comeback, Bhuvneshwar said, “Only the selectors can answer that. My job is to give 100 percent on the field, and I’m doing that. If I get a chance to play for Uttar Pradesh in the Mushtaq Ali, Ranji, or One-Day formats after the UP league, I will give my best there too.”

The senior pacer was once one of India’s go-to fast bowlers across all formats. However, the string of injuries and dip in form eventually contributed to his team India’s exit. His impressive resume includes 121 ODIs, 21 Tests, and 87 T20Is with 294 international wickets, along with being a consistent performer in the domestic circuit.

“As a disciplined bowler, my focus remains on fitness and line length. No matter how well you perform, sometimes luck doesn’t favour you,” he added, hinting at selection factors beyond pure performance.

ALSO READ

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Not Slowing Down

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently leading the Lucknow Falcons in the UP T20 League. He has guided the Falcons to the playoffs, and they are playing the Eliminator against the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions on Wednesday (September 3). 

Bhuvneshwar, who gave more than a decade to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), was released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) acquired his services for a whopping 10.75 crores. The seamer, the second leading wicket-taker in the IPL, played his part, picking up 17 wickets in 14 matches, bowling in powerplay and death overs, helping the Bengaluru franchise to their first-ever IPL title earlier this year.

Now, with the new domestic season kicking off, Bhuvneshwar would eye an India return with good performances, with two World Cups lined up in the next couple of years (T20 WC in 2026 and ODI WC in 2027). 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Ajit Agarkar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India
IPL 2025
RCB
UP T20 League 2025
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Spencer Johnson IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders

Aussie Pacer Can Be Without Contract in IPL 2026 After Long Layoff Due to Injury

The left-arm pacer managed just one wicket in four innings of the IPL 2025.
8:42 pm
Aditya Ighe
Amidst Accusations Of Picking Umpires, Manipulating Auctions, CSK Bring Back Controversial Figure N. Srinivasan to Spark Outrage

Amidst Accusations Of Picking Umpires, Manipulating Auctions, CSK Bring Back Controversial Figure To Spark Outrage

The prominent figure has again joined the five-time IPL-winners ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026.
7:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
After the Hundred 2025 Heroics, Jordan Cox Becomes Late Addition in England Squad for Ireland T20Is

After The Hundred 2025 Heroics, Jordan Cox Becomes Late Addition in England Squad for Ireland T20Is

8:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Virat Kohli Not There For BCCI Mandatory Fitness Test in Bengaluru That Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill Attended

Why Was Virat Kohli Not There For BCCI Mandatory Fitness Test in Bengaluru That Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill Attended

He last played a international match in March this year.
7:31 pm
Aditya Ighe
How Can Marnus Labuschagne Get Back Into Australia Test Side? Batter Gets Clarity Ahead of Ashes 2025

How Can Marnus Labuschagne Get Back Into Australia Test Side? Batter Gets Clarity Ahead of Ashes 2025

He was dropped from the Australia playing XI in their latest Test series in the West Indies.
8:28 pm
Sreejita Sen
ILT20 2025-26 Complete Schedule - Full List of Matches, Date and Timings, Venue Details Announced

ILT20 2025-26 Complete Schedule – Full List of Matches, Date and Timings, Venue Details Announced

ILT20 Season 4 will commence on December 2, 2025.
6:12 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.