Aussie Pacer Can Be Without Contract in IPL 2026 After Long Layoff Due to Injury

The Australian and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Spencer Johnson could be without a contract in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Representing KKR, Johnson had sustained a back injury playing in the IPL 2025 in April, which kept him out of the action for almost five months.

The left-arm pacer was selected in Australia’s five T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean Islands, which the Kangaroos won by 5-0. However, the 29-year-old had to withdraw from the series, citing the same back issue. He was tested again, and the inspection revealed that the back injury is worse than originally thought. Recently, a day after legendary speedster Mitchell Starc’s retirement, the national selector George Bailey confirmed that Spencer will be on a long layoff.

“The latest update for Spencer is that it’ll be sometime in the new year that he’ll start to come back online again,” Bailey said. What that looks like and at what point, I don’t think there’s anything definitive on that, still hoping that he can have an impact both domestically and potentially internationally towards the back end of the year.”

South Australia, which is Johnson’s home state in domestic cricket, confirmed to cricket.com.au that he has a bone stress injury in his back.

Underwhelming Last Year for the Pacer

The left-arm pacer took 13 wickets in seven games for the Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League (BBL) 15. But his stint was cut short due to a toe injury that interrupted his campaign, with Pakistani left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi replacing him in the squad. He returned on the Sri Lanka tour, featuring in three ODIs where he took 4 wickets at a hefty economy of 6.14, averaging a poor 36.25.

Spencer Johnson Likely to Miss IPL 2026 Season

Johnson then turned out to play in the IPL 2025 for Kolkata Knight Riders, who had acquired his services for INR 2.80 crores. The left-arm pacer, though, failed to leave his mark, managing a lone wicket in four innings, averaging 133, and conceding runs at an 11.73 economy. Even if he gets fit before the IPL 2026, he might be released by KKR after finishing eighth in the points table and will find it difficult to attract new suitors due to the long absence.

