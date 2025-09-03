News
Pat Cummins Puts an End to Speculation, Reveals Availability for Ashes 2025 Opener
news

Pat Cummins Puts an End to Speculation, Reveals Availability for Ashes 2025 Opener

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 3, 2025
3 min read

Since coming back to international cricket in 2017, Cummins has been remarkably consistent, missing just two Tests in almost eight years.

Pat Cummins Puts an End to Speculation, Reveals Availability for Ashes 2025 Opener

Pat Cummins has put an end to speculation over his fitness for the Ashes 2025 opener, confirming he is determined to be available despite a recent back issue.

Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of White Ball Series With Lumbar Stress Concerns

The Australian captain will miss the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand and India as a precaution, focusing fully on recovery and conditioning. Scans revealed signs of lumbar bone stress. While not a full stress fracture, the injury requires careful management, especially ahead of the five-Test Ashes series starting in late November.

Since coming back to international cricket in 2017, Cummins has been remarkably consistent, missing just two Tests in almost eight years. Still, this back problem echoes the injuries he faced earlier in his career. With the Ashes packed into a challenging seven-week schedule, Australia will be keen to have their captain at full fitness.

By sitting out the white-ball series, Cummins gains extra recovery time and reduces unnecessary strain before the marquee clash with England. He has been restricted to light gym work since returning home, avoiding running and bowling to allow his back to settle. He will be reassessed by medical staff in about a month.

Pat Cummins Willing To Take Risks To Play Ashes 2025 Opener

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Cummins said he is ready to risk missing other matches if it means leading Australia in Brisbane for the Ashes 2025 opener on November 21. He admitted the back problem is serious but believes it is better than missing one of the biggest events in Australian cricket.

“I’m never going to go into a Test match unless you think you can finish the Test match. Then, say, at the end, if you’re still not 100 per cent and you need to then have a bit of a break next year … there’s not another Ashes series,” Cummins told cricket.com.au

The heavy workload during the World Test Championship final, followed by three Tests in the Caribbean, may have triggered the back problem. Despite this, Cummins is determined to recover and lead Australia in the Ashes.

ALSO READ:

Who Will Replace Pat Cummins If He Misses The Ashes 2025?

If Pat Cummins is not fully fit for the Ashes 2025, Scott Boland is the most likely replacement. He has been the one to step in whenever Cummins, Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood have missed a Test. Steve Smith would take charge as captain if required.

Even with these options, missing Cummins would be a major setback. His absence would place more responsibility on Starc, Hazlewood and Boland to carry the pace attack. Australia’s backup choices are already limited, with Lance Morris and Spencer Johnson unavailable and Jhye Richardson unlikely to be ready at the start of the summer.

“Probably to some degree it’s (a question of) who’s fit? Who do we think is around,” Cummins added.

There is also a chance that Cummins may not play every match in the series. To manage his workload, he could be rested from some Tests rather than playing all five back to back.

Ashes 2025
Australia
Pat Cummins
