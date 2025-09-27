Big Injury Blow! Pakistan Star Hit in Lower Abdomen Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns as many as for the third time in a span of a fortnight in the Asia Cup 2025 Final tomorrow (September 28). The last two IND vs PAK games – one in the group stages and the other in the Super Four went India’s way and the Men in Green will be eager to turnaround their fortunes in the summit clash.

However, ahead of the marquee fixture, the Men in Green have been dealt a major blow with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris getting injured. Haris got struck in the lower abdomen area by a Mohammad Wasim Jr delivery during the net session and looked in a lot of pain, Revsportz reported.

The Pakistan management will be hoping that the injury isn’t too serious and that he will be available for the match against India since he is the only wicketkeeper in the squad.

A tense IND vs PAK rivalry set to culminate with Asia Cup 2025 final faceoff for first time in 41 years

Notably, this will the first time in the 41 years history of the continental tournament that the two arch-rivals will be locking horns in the final.

The rivalry between the teams have also gotten intense, which boiled over into on-filed emotions during the previous Super Four clash where players were spotted gesturing and getting involved in heated verbal altercations.

Incidentally, it started with the handshake saga after the group-stage encounter where the India team did not partake in the customary handshake due to the ongoing political tensions between both nations.

After the game, SKY dedicated the win to the Indian soldiers whereas Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan were spotted imitating fighter jets exploding and gunshot celebration respectively.

Sanctions have also been issued with Suryakumar Yadav and Haris Rauf being fined 30% of their match fee while Sahibzada Farhan was let off with a warning.

