Called Up As Rohit Sharma Replacement 4 Years Back, Priyank Panchal Calls Time on First-Class Career
Called Up As Rohit Sharma Replacement 4 Years Back, Domestic Opener Calls Time on First-Class Career

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 26, 2025 - 2 min read
Called Up As Rohit Sharma Replacement 4 Years Back, Priyank Panchal Calls Time on First-Class Career

Gujarat cricketer and former state captain Priyank Panchal has announced his retirement from first-class career in a heartwarming post. He took to his account on X (formerly Twitter) to share the news.

He wrote, “I, Priyank Panchal, announce my retirement from first-class cricket with immediate effect. It’s an emotional moment. It’s an enriching moment, and it’s a moment which fills me with a lot of gratitude.”

Notably, Panchal got his maiden call-up to the Test side during the home England series in 2020-21 and later in the year as Rohit Sharma’s replacement on the tour of South Africa. However, the 35-year-old never got a chance to make his debut for India.

Nevertheless, he played for India A as well as led them besides being a stalwart in domestic cricket and for Gujarat over the years.

Priyank Panchal announces retirement from first-class cricket

Priyank Panchal pulled curtains on an illustrious FC career where he scored close to 9k runs, which included 29 tons and 34 half-centuries.

His breakout season came during the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season, where he finished as the highest run scorer of the tournament and helped Gujarat win their maiden Ranji Trophy title. The right-handed opening batter topped the run charts with 1310 runs in 17 innings at an average of 87.33 and in the process, registered his first-class highest score of an unbeaten 314* against Punjab.

Panchal has also won the Vijay Hazare Trophy (2015-16) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (2012-13 & 2013-14) with Gujarat.

He finished his career with a century too – a deft knock of 148 in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semis against Kerala.

