Discarded For WTC 2025 Final, Australia Opener Falls Shy Of Tall Feat in County Cricket Last Achieved in 1988

Australia opener Marcus Harris narrowly missed out on a rare milestone to score 1,000 runs before the end of May in the County Championship. The overseas signing of Lancashire had a blazing start to the tournament this year.

England player William Gilbert Grace was the first to achieve this extraordinary feat in 1895. Moreover, he needed only 10 innings to accomplish this milestone, which is still the fastest in history. After Grace, only eight players have been able to register their names on this elite list.

Marcus Harris Missed Out on the Milestone By a Whisker

Harris raced to 749 runs in his initial 10 innings in 2025 at an impressive average of 82.22. This astonishing total included three centuries and as many half-centuries for the team. At some point, Harris was all set to break the records of Tom Hayward and Wally Hammond, to become the second-fastest batter who notched up 1,000 runs before the end of May.

Though Lancashire found themselves at the bottom of the Division Two table after five rounds, Harris remained their pillar of consistency. However, the 32-year-old lost his blazing form midway through the tournament to finish May with 825 runs.

Notably, the Australian great Don Bradman had achieved this rare milestone twice in his career. This feat was last attained by Graeme Hick of the Worcestershire.

Snubbed in Australia Squad for WTC 2025 Final

Since his Test debut against India at Adelaide, Harris has put up 607 runs in 14 matches, including three half-centuries. However, the southpaw was discarded for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting on June 11. They chose to rely on their proven opening pair of Travis Head and Usman Khawaja to defend their title at the iconic Lord’s Stadium.

Australia Squad for WTC 2025 Final: Pat Cummins (C), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood.

