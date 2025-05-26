News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Discarded For WTC 2025 Final, Australia Opener Marcus Harris Falls Shy Of Tall Feat in County Cricket Last Achieved in 1988
news

Discarded For WTC 2025 Final, Australia Opener Falls Shy Of Tall Feat in County Cricket Last Achieved in 1988

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 26, 2025 - 2 min read

Notably, the Australian great Don Bradman had achieved this rare milestone twice in his career.

Discarded For WTC 2025 Final, Australia Opener Marcus Harris Falls Shy Of Tall Feat in County Cricket Last Achieved in 1988

Australia opener Marcus Harris narrowly missed out on a rare milestone to score 1,000 runs before the end of May in the County Championship. The overseas signing of Lancashire had a blazing start to the tournament this year.

England player William Gilbert Grace was the first to achieve this extraordinary feat in 1895. Moreover, he needed only 10 innings to accomplish this milestone, which is still the fastest in history. After Grace, only eight players have been able to register their names on this elite list.

Marcus Harris Missed Out on the Milestone By a Whisker

Harris raced to 749 runs in his initial 10 innings in 2025 at an impressive average of 82.22. This astonishing total included three centuries and as many half-centuries for the team. At some point, Harris was all set to break the records of Tom Hayward and Wally Hammond, to become the second-fastest batter who notched up 1,000 runs before the end of May.

ALSO READ:

Though Lancashire found themselves at the bottom of the Division Two table after five rounds, Harris remained their pillar of consistency. However, the 32-year-old lost his blazing form midway through the tournament to finish May with 825 runs.

Notably, the Australian great Don Bradman had achieved this rare milestone twice in his career. This feat was last attained by Graeme Hick of the Worcestershire.

Snubbed in Australia Squad for WTC 2025 Final

Since his Test debut against India at Adelaide, Harris has put up 607 runs in 14 matches, including three half-centuries. However, the southpaw was discarded for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting on June 11. They chose to rely on their proven opening pair of Travis Head and Usman Khawaja to defend their title at the iconic Lord’s Stadium.

Australia Squad for WTC 2025 Final: Pat Cummins (C), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia
County Championship
County Championship 2025
Lancashire
Marcus Harris
WTC 2025 Final
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Meals in 3 Different Countries in 24 Hours: Former Punjab Kings Star Sikandar Raza Plays Big Role in Lahore Qalandars Winning PSL 2025 Title

Meals in 3 Different Countries in 24 Hours: Former Punjab Kings Star Plays Big Role in Lahore Qalandars Winning PSL 2025 Title

He scored 22 runs off just seven balls to win the PSL 2025 title for Lahore Qalandars.
2:05 pm
Sreejita Sen
MS Dhoni Continues Breaking Records; Becomes First Player To Achieve MASSIVE Milestone During KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

‘Dropped 4 Catches, Runs in Losing Cause’ – Former India Opener Slams MS Dhoni For Shoddy Show in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni has affected 11 dismissals in IPL 2025
1:55 pm
Samarnath Soory
Following the game’s conclusion, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a tongue-in-cheek comment about his side’s opening woes.

Injured CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Boards Flight for India A Tour of England as CSK Beat GT in IPL 2025, Fans React

The batter was replaced Ayush Mhatre who excelled in the opening role
1:09 pm
Samarnath Soory
Tim David suffered a hamstring injury while fielding in the previous fixture, while Lungi Ngidi has flown back to South Africa.

No Tim David, Lungi Ngidi: What Is Strongest RCB Playing XI for Crucial LSG Clash That’ll Decide IPL 2025 Top 2?

A win against LSG will ensure RCB finish the league stage in the top two and get two chances to qualify for the final.
10:17 am
Darpan Jain
Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green has continued his purple patch in the County Cricket, amassing another century for Gloucestershire.

3 Hundreds in 5 Matches: Australia Player Sends Warning to South Africa Ahead of WTC 2025 Final

He is having a fruitful stint with Gloucestershire in the County Championship.
8:53 am
Darpan Jain
Punjab Kings Dealt With Big Blow as Key Spinner yuzvendra chahal Doubtful for Last IPL 2025 League Match Against Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings Dealt With Big Blow as Key Spinner Doubtful for Last IPL 2025 League Match Against Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings have qualified for the IPL playoffs and will be looking to seal a top two spot.
12:51 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.