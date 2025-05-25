News
Tim David Injury Update: Availability for LSG vs RCB and IPL 2025 Playoffs REVEALED
Tim David Injury Update: Availability for LSG vs RCB and IPL 2025 Playoffs REVEALED

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 25, 2025
Tim David Injury Update: Availability for LSG vs RCB and IPL 2025 Playoffs REVEALED

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced a big setback to their ambitions of a top-two finish in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) and for the subsequent playoffs after injury to their Aussie big-hitter Tim David in the previous clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Although he came out to bat despite the injury in the SRH match, David did not look comfortable. This led to speculations regarding his availability for the remainder of the season.

However, in a recent update, it is now understood that Tim David is currently under medication and in the worst case scenario, he will only miss RCB’s final league match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27 but will definitely be available for selection during the playoffs.

Tim David form in IPL 2025

The 29-year-old, who was acquired for RCB at a steal deal of INR 3 crores, has been brilliant for RCB this season. In nine innings, David scored 187 runs while having a stellar average of 62.33 while hitting at an explosive rate of 185.14.

RCB will thus be hoping Tim David makes a return from his injury soon as they set their sights on lifting the elusive maiden IPL title.

ALSO READ:

Can RCB finish in top two in IPL 2025?

Following the losses of Gujarat Titans (GT) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) losing to Delhi Capitals (DC), RCB now has fate in their own hands to make a top-two finish.

If RCB wins their last match against LSG, they will be guaranteed a top-two place irrespective of the results of the other remaining fixtures.

IPL 2025
LSG vs RCB
RCB
Tim David
