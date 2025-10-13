Can Nepal Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026? Qualification Chances After 1 Run Win Over UAE in EAP Qualifier 2025

Previously, Nepal qualified for the T20 World Cup twice, in 2024 and 2014.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, and Oman remained unbeaten in the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific (EAP) Qualifier 2025 to advance to the Super Six. That being said, Papua New Guinea, which had qualified for the T20 WC 2024, and Kuwait and Malaysia have been eliminated from the qualification race.

Nepal Qualification Chances for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Coming into the Super Six of the EAP Qualifier 2025, Samoa, Oman, Qatar, Japan, Nepal, and the UAE will face off against each other in the remaining nine clashes. The top three sides of the Super Six will secure a place in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to be hosted by the reigning champions India and Sri Lanka in February.

Currently, an unbeaten side of Rohit Paudel and Co. is placed second in the points table after Oman, also secured victories in both clashes so far. As both of these teams have carried over two points from the group stage, they will play only two Super Six matches and have a strong chance to make it to the mega T20 event.

However, out of the three winning teams from Day 1 of the Super Six, Nepal have the lowest NRR of +0.050. Sitting just below in the fourth spot are Muhammad Waseem’s UAE, who can bounce back. Nepal’s next fixtures are against Qatar, Oman, and Samoa.

While Oman and the UAE look strong enough to stay in contention, Nepal will have to not only win their remaining games, but also work up their NRR to replace Japan’s spot.

Earlier, Nepal had failed to qualify for the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 after their defeat against Hong Kong in the third-place decider of the ACC Premier Cup 2024. However, the two other associate nations, the UAE and Oman, had qualified for the multi-national event after reaching the Final of the ACC tournament.

ALSO READ:

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Qualification Scenarios

Alongside Oman, Nepal are also a strong contender to book a ticket to the main event, especially after clinching a nail-biting one-run victory to relegate the UAE to third place in their usual thrilling fashion.

On the other hand, the three teams below on the points table, featuring Qatar, Japan and Samoa, are yet to register their maiden win and will have three more shots to better their chances (except for Qatar, which have only two remaining fixtures).

Super Six Points Table

Teams Wins Losses Points NET RUN RATE Oman 1 0 2 +1.700 Japan 1 0 2 +0.200 Nepal 1 0 2 +0.050 UAE 0 1 0 −0.050 Samoa 0 1 0 −0.200 Qatar 0 1 0 −1.700

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.