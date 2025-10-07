The Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 East Asia Pacific Qualifier will begin on October 8. Three out of nine teams from the EAP Qualifier, Malaysia, Qatar, UAE, Japan, Kuwait, Nepal, Oman, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa will qualify for the ICC event next year.

Which Teams Are Competing in The East Asia Pacific Qualifier?

Malaysia, Qatar, UAE, Japan, Kuwait, Nepal, Oman, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa are the nine nations competing in the East Asia Pacific Qualifier.

How Many Teams Will Be There At The T20 World Cup 2026?

The 2026 T20 World Cup will have a total of 20 teams. India and Sri Lanka have already booked their places as hosts. Along with them, the top seven teams from the previous World Cup have also qualified. These include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States, and the West Indies.

From the ICC T20I rankings, Ireland, New Zealand, and Pakistan have secured their spots. In the regional qualifiers, Canada advanced from the Americas, while Italy and the Netherlands made it from Europe. Zimbabwe and Namibia earned their places through the Africa qualifier, and three more teams will come from this East Asia Pacific qualifier.

How Teams from the EAP Qualifier Will Qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026

Nine teams are competing in the East Asia Pacific qualifier, divided into three groups of three teams each. Group A has Malaysia, Qatar, and the UAE. Group B includes Japan, Kuwait, and Nepal. Group C consists of Oman, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage. In the Super Six, each team will play against all the other teams once. The top three teams from this stage will qualify for the T20 World Cup.

East Asia Pacific (EAP) Qualifier Points Table

Group A

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result/Tie Points NRR Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 UAE 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result/Tie Points NRR Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kuwait 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result/Tie Points NRR Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 Papua New Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samoa 0 0 0 0 0 0

