CSK Seal Batting Future With 3 Supreme Talents Who Can Be Retained For a Combined 2.8 Crores After IPL 2025
news

CSK’s Star All-rounder, Punjab Kings Pacer Among Top Picks in BBL 2025-26 Draft

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 19, 2025 - 3 min read

The all-rounder has been in form despite limited chances in IPL 2025

CSK Seal Batting Future With 3 Supreme Talents Who Can Be Retained For a Combined 2.8 Crores After IPL 2025

Pakistan players were in full demand at the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 draft as the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf were all Platinum category picks for the upcoming season after stating their full availability.

England and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran was also among the top picks as Sydney Sixers signed the Surrey captain as their No.1 pick. Punjab Kings pacer Lockie Ferguson, who suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL 2025, was signed by Sydney Thunder’s No.1 pick in the Platinum category.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Pakistan players in demand at BBL 2025-26 draft

Melbourne Strikers managed to keep the services of Rauf for the fifth season in a row as a retention pick. Defending champions Hobart Hurricanes had already signed England pacer Chris Jordan as their No.1 pick while Bangladesh’s spin-bowling all-rounder Rishad Hossain was their No.2 as a Gold pick. England’s spin-bowling sensation Rehan Ahmed was their No.3 pick in the Bronze category.

Among other big signings Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan was signed by Thunder along with England’s Sam Billings who was a pre-season signing. Pacer Hassan Ali went to Adelaide Strikers as a Gold pick.

ALSO READ:

Melbourne Renegades made the surprise signing of uncapped USA left-arm spinner Hassan Khan as their No.2 pick after naming Mohammed Rizwan as their No.1. Hassan had represented Pakistan at the 2016 Under 19 World Cup. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Tim Seifert was the pre-season signing.

CSK’s Sam Curran signed by Sydney Strikers

This will be Curran’s first BBL after a superb season of T20 cricket. The England all-rounder has been sensational for Desert Vipers in the International League T20 (ILT20) scoring 387 runs in 13 matches and claiming seven wickets. He also made the most of his IPL 2025 chances, scoring 122 runs from five matches with CSK. He was recently appointed Surrey’s T20 captain and has led them to four wins out of six matches in the ongoing Vitality Blast.

His brother Tom Curran, though, has played four seasons for Sydney Strikers and for Melbourne Stars last season. He has been retained by the Stars as a pre-season signing.

Ferguson, meanwhile, played four matches for IPL 2025 finalists Punjab Kings and had to leave the competition early due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. New Zealand Cricket haven’t given a timeline on the speedster’s recovery, but it is expected that he will be out for a major chunk of 2025.

The BBL 2025-26 is tentatively scheduled to begin in November.

Babar Azam
Big Bash League
haris rauf
Lockie ferguson
Sam Curran
Shaheen Afridi
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Delhi Capitals Star the Only Indian Player Picked in Women’s Big Bash League 11 Draft

Delhi Capitals Star the Only Indian Player Picked in Women’s Big Bash League 11 Draft

The Delhi Capitals star was retained by her franchise in the WBBL 11 Draft.
3:01 pm
Amogh Bodas
new zealand 2024 t20 world cup india womens team 2026 t20wc

Full India Schedule for 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup: Fixtures, Opponents, Venues And Dates For India Women’s T20WC 2026 Campaign

India will are grouped alongside Pakistan and Australia
10:43 am
Samarnath Soory
Mitchell Santner Continues Top Form in Vitality T20 Blast 2025, Helps Surrey Go Top of South Group Table

Mumbai Indians Star Continues Top Form in Vitality T20 Blast 2025, Helps Surrey Go Top of South Group Table

He now has 10 wickets in five matches.
9:28 am
Sagar Paul
Defending Champions Jabalpur Lions Register First Win of MP T20 League 2025 After All-Round Show From Captain Saransh Jain

Defending Champions Jabalpur Lions Register First Win of MP T20 League 2025 After All-Round Show From Captain Saransh Jain

1:29 am
Chandra Moulee Das
karma-bides-its-time-india-pacer-mukesh-kumar-shares-cryptic-story-on-instagram-after-being-overlooked-for-england-tests

‘Karma Bides Its Time’- India Pacer Shares Cryptic Story on Instagram After Being Overlooked for England Tests

He had finished with figures of 3/92 in the first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions.
11:33 pm
Vishnu PN
BCCI has faced a significant blow after the Bombay High Court has given decision in favour of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

IPL Franchise Wins INR 538 Crore in Legal War With BCCI As Court Rejects Challenge

High Court rejects BCCI’s challenge to arbitration ruling, reinforcing tribunal's decision over terminated IPL franchise
10:11 pm
Aditya Ighe
