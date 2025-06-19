CSK’s Star All-rounder, Punjab Kings Pacer Among Top Picks in BBL 2025-26 Draft

The all-rounder has been in form despite limited chances in IPL 2025

Pakistan players were in full demand at the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 draft as the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf were all Platinum category picks for the upcoming season after stating their full availability.

England and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran was also among the top picks as Sydney Sixers signed the Surrey captain as their No.1 pick. Punjab Kings pacer Lockie Ferguson, who suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL 2025, was signed by Sydney Thunder’s No.1 pick in the Platinum category.

Pakistan players in demand at BBL 2025-26 draft

Melbourne Strikers managed to keep the services of Rauf for the fifth season in a row as a retention pick. Defending champions Hobart Hurricanes had already signed England pacer Chris Jordan as their No.1 pick while Bangladesh’s spin-bowling all-rounder Rishad Hossain was their No.2 as a Gold pick. England’s spin-bowling sensation Rehan Ahmed was their No.3 pick in the Bronze category.

Among other big signings Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan was signed by Thunder along with England’s Sam Billings who was a pre-season signing. Pacer Hassan Ali went to Adelaide Strikers as a Gold pick.

Melbourne Renegades made the surprise signing of uncapped USA left-arm spinner Hassan Khan as their No.2 pick after naming Mohammed Rizwan as their No.1. Hassan had represented Pakistan at the 2016 Under 19 World Cup. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Tim Seifert was the pre-season signing.

CSK’s Sam Curran signed by Sydney Strikers

This will be Curran’s first BBL after a superb season of T20 cricket. The England all-rounder has been sensational for Desert Vipers in the International League T20 (ILT20) scoring 387 runs in 13 matches and claiming seven wickets. He also made the most of his IPL 2025 chances, scoring 122 runs from five matches with CSK. He was recently appointed Surrey’s T20 captain and has led them to four wins out of six matches in the ongoing Vitality Blast.

His brother Tom Curran, though, has played four seasons for Sydney Strikers and for Melbourne Stars last season. He has been retained by the Stars as a pre-season signing.

Ferguson, meanwhile, played four matches for IPL 2025 finalists Punjab Kings and had to leave the competition early due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. New Zealand Cricket haven’t given a timeline on the speedster’s recovery, but it is expected that he will be out for a major chunk of 2025.

The BBL 2025-26 is tentatively scheduled to begin in November.

