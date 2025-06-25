Delhi Capitals’ Backup Player Delivers All-round Masterclass in MLC 2025 to Raise Stocks For IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 43 runs from 21 balls and registered figures of 1/5 to help Texas Super Kings beat Los Angeles Knight Riders.

South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira was at his explosive best on Tuesday as he slammed 43 runs from 21 balls to help Texas Super Kings (TSK) beat Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) by 52 runs in the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament. He also registered figures of 1/5 from one over to walk away with the Player of the Match award.

Donovan Ferreira’s game-changing knock



Los Angeles Knight Riders had won the toss and opted to field first. Texas Super Kings found themselves in trouble early on in the match after they were 33/3 following Marcus Stoinis’ dismissal in the fourth over. However, Donovan Ferreira played a game-changing knock after coming in at No.6 to increase his chances of being picked up at the IPL 2026 auction.

The 26-year-old slammed four fours and three sixes, and was involved in 50-plus partnerships with Smit Patel (38) and Shubmam Ranjane (70). The latter slammed 70 runs from just 45 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes.

These knocks helped Texas Super Kings post 196/8from 20 overs. Los Angeles Knight Riders never really looked settled in the run chase as they kept losing regular wickets. Opener Unmukt Chand, who scored a 30-ball 30, was their top-scorer as they were restricted to 144/7. Akeal Hosein, with figures of 2/10 from three overs.

Donovan Ferreira’s IPL career

Donovan Ferreira has played just three IPL matches across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, scoring just nine runs from these games. Delhi Capitals had signed him for INR 75 lakh and was a back-up option for wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel in the recently-concluded season.

He ended up playing just one match for Delhi Capitals this season, against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, wherein he scored just one run from three matches.

