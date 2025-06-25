News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Delhi Capitals' Backup Player Donovan Ferreira Delivers All-round Masterclass in MLC 2025 to Raise Stocks For IPL 2026 Auction
news

Delhi Capitals’ Backup Player Delivers All-round Masterclass in MLC 2025 to Raise Stocks For IPL 2026 Auction

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 25, 2025
2 min read

He scored 43 runs from 21 balls and registered figures of 1/5 to help Texas Super Kings beat Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals' Backup Player Donovan Ferreira Delivers All-round Masterclass in MLC 2025 to Raise Stocks For IPL 2026 Auction

South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira was at his explosive best on Tuesday as he slammed 43 runs from 21 balls to help Texas Super Kings (TSK) beat Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) by 52 runs in the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament. He also registered figures of 1/5 from one over to walk away with the Player of the Match award.

Donovan Ferreira’s game-changing knock


Los Angeles Knight Riders had won the toss and opted to field first. Texas Super Kings found themselves in trouble early on in the match after they were 33/3 following Marcus Stoinis’ dismissal in the fourth over. However, Donovan Ferreira played a game-changing knock after coming in at No.6 to increase his chances of being picked up at the IPL 2026 auction.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

The 26-year-old slammed four fours and three sixes, and was involved in 50-plus partnerships with Smit Patel (38) and Shubmam Ranjane (70). The latter slammed 70 runs from just 45 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes.

ALSO READ:

These knocks helped Texas Super Kings post 196/8from 20 overs. Los Angeles Knight Riders never really looked settled in the run chase as they kept losing regular wickets. Opener Unmukt Chand, who scored a 30-ball 30, was their top-scorer as they were restricted to 144/7. Akeal Hosein, with figures of 2/10 from three overs.

Donovan Ferreira’s IPL career

Donovan Ferreira has played just three IPL matches across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, scoring just nine runs from these games. Delhi Capitals had signed him for INR 75 lakh and was a back-up option for wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel in the recently-concluded season.

He ended up playing just one match for Delhi Capitals this season, against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, wherein he scored just one run from three matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Donovan Ferreira
Los angeles knight riders
Major League Cricket
Major League Cricket 2025
MLC 2025
Texas Super Kings
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

KKR Superstar Andre Russell Could Be Back in IPL 2026 Auction Pool Despite Back-To-Back Three-Fors After Batting Returns Plummet in MLC 2025

KKR Superstar Could Be Back in IPL 2026 Auction Pool Despite Back-To-Back Three-Fors After Batting Returns Plummet in MLC 2025

He scored only 167 runs and scalped eight wickets in the IPL 2025.
11:45 am
Sreejita Sen
Rishabh Pant was at his fantastic best again during the first Test against England at Headingley, scoring twin centuries.

Rishabh Pant’s Overseas Test Centuries Hide an Unwanted Pattern That Continued at Headingley vs England

As of now, Pant has six centuries away from home in five matches.
10:24 am
Darpan Jain
Ravindra Jadeja Lambasted By Sanjay Manjrekar After Ordinary Showing on Day 5 of ENG vs IND Headingley Test

Ravindra Jadeja Lambasted By Sanjay Manjrekar After Ordinary Showing on Day 5 of ENG vs IND Headingley Test

Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 0/68 in the first innings and followed it up with figures of 1/104 in the second innings.
10:03 am
Vishnu PN
Former Delhi Capitals Star Shai Hope Makes Shock Test Return As Wicketkeeper For West Indies, Five Changes Made To Playing XI vs Australia

Former Delhi Capitals Star Makes Shock Test Return As Wicketkeeper For West Indies, Five Changes Made To Playing XI vs Australia

He last played a Test match in 2021.
10:10 am
Sreejita Sen
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has backed his bowlers to come good as the ENG vs IND series progresses.

Will India Play the Same Pace Attack in the 2nd ENG vs IND Test in Birmingham? Gautam Gambhir Gives a Hint

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has backed his bowlers to come good as the series progresses.
8:59 am
Darpan Jain
SRH Six-Hitting Sensation Slams Quickfire 40 As Gujarat Titans Star-Led Bhopal Leopards Win MP T20 League 2025 Final

SRH Six-Hitting Sensation Slams Quickfire 40 As Gujarat Titans Star-Led Bhopal Leopards Win MP T20 League 2025 Final

12:50 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.