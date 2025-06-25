Former Delhi Capitals Star Makes Shock Test Return As Wicketkeeper For West Indies, Five Changes Made To Playing XI vs Australia

He last played a Test match in 2021.
West Indies are set to host the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 runners-up, Australia, for a three-match Test series, starting on June 25 in Barbados. Shai Hope, who represented the Delhi Capiatlas (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, has made a shocking return to the West Indies playing XI in the first Test. He has replaced wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach who recently made his red-ball debut in the overseas series against Pakistan in January 2025.
Apart from Hope entering the squad in place of Imlach, there have been four more changes in the West Indies combination for the first Test Against Australia. Roston Chase will take over the captaincy charges once again after the latest skipper Kraigg Brathwaite’s resignation earlier this year. Notably, Chase has not featured in a red-ball match since March 2023.
Opener Brandon King is set to make his debut in the format at No.4. After a stellar run in white-ball cricket, Keacy Carty has also made a comeback in the Test squad. Pacer Shamar Joseph, who missed the series against Pakistan due to his rehabilitation from injury, has been named in the playing XI. Southpaw John Campbell has also made a return to the side after nearly three years.
The side has continued a poor form in the recent red-ball matches. The last time they won a home series was against Bangladesh in 2022 (2-0). Since then, the team lost two consecutive red-ball series at home against India and South Africa, respectively (0-1). The latest Test series between Bangladesh and West Indies in 2024, has ended in a draw.
Notably, Australia are visiting the West Indies for a two-match Test series after a decade, since June 2015. Previously, Michael Clarke and Co. won both matches comprehensively by nine wickets and 277 runs, respectively, as they clean-swept the Windies at their home to take the series by 2-0.
However, the Aussies would start the series as favourites. But Chase and Co. would also look to put up a tough fight to start the new WTC cycle for 2025-27 on a high. The match will be followed by two other fixtures starting on July 3 and July 13, in Grenada and Jamaica, respectively.
