News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former Delhi Capitals Star Shai Hope Makes Shock Test Return As Wicketkeeper For West Indies, Five Changes Made To Playing XI vs Australia
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former Delhi Capitals Star Makes Shock Test Return As Wicketkeeper For West Indies, Five Changes Made To Playing XI vs Australia

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 25, 2025
2 min read

He last played a Test match in 2021.

Former Delhi Capitals Star Shai Hope Makes Shock Test Return As Wicketkeeper For West Indies, Five Changes Made To Playing XI vs Australia

West Indies are set to host the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 runners-up, Australia, for a three-match Test series, starting on June 25 in Barbados. Shai Hope, who represented the Delhi Capiatlas (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, has made a shocking return to the West Indies playing XI in the first Test. He has replaced wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach who recently made his red-ball debut in the overseas series against Pakistan in January 2025.

Upcoming – oneday – Namibia
Assam tour of Namibia, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Assam ASM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bridgetown
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures
Live – test – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

5/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Pruthvi Panthers PRP

Alembic Warriors ALW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Pruthvi Panthers PRP

Diamond Dazzlers DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 03:20 PM IST
Diamond Dazzlers DID

Alembic Warriors ALW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
A4 Power Strikers APS

Ami Super Avengers ASA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Harbour Diamonds HDS

Shrachi Rarh Tigers SRTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sobisco Smashers Malda SOSM

Servotech Siliguri Strikers SESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Shrachi Rarh Tigers SRTS

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards RAMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers LSKT

Servotech Siliguri Strikers SESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Adamas Howrah Warriors AHWS

Murshidabad Kings MUKS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Servotech Siliguri Strikers Womens SSS-W

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards Womens RMW-W

110/8

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Sobisco Smashers Malda Womens SSM-W

Adamas Howrah Warriors Womens AHW-W

120/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Shrachi Rarh Tigers Womens SRT-W

Harbour Diamonds Womens HD-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens LSKT-W

Murshidabad Kueens Womens MK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Murshidabad Kueens Womens MK-W

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Womens SSS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Shrachi Rarh Tigers Womens SRT-W

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens LSKT-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Harbour Diamonds Womens HD-W

Adamas Howrah Warriors Womens AHW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Harbour Diamonds Womens HD-W

Adamas Howrah Warriors Womens AHW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

Oulu CC OCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

KCC Lions KCCL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Oulu CC OCC

FinCC Gladiators FCCG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 05:45 PM IST
KCC Lions KCCL

Vantaa Vipers VTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Vantaa Vipers VTV

FinCC Gladiators FCCG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
KCC Lions KCCL

FinCC Gladiators FCCG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 01:45 PM IST
KCC Lions KCCL

Oulu CC OCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Vantaa Vipers VTV

Oulu CC OCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 05:45 PM IST
FinCC Gladiators FCCG

Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

Vantaa Vipers VTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
India Women tour of England, Warm-up Matches, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
ECB Select XI ECB-XI

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Team TGS TGS

Thunder Cats B THUB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:15 AM IST
YSSC YSS

Thunder Cats THN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Texas Super Kings TSKS

196/8

Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

144/7

Texas Super Kings won by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Pakyong XI PYXI

107/8

Yuksom Capitals YUC

0/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Royal North Brothers RNB

Avengers C C AVECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Black Eagle SAP BES

Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Saint George
Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies Academy WIA

Sri Lanka Emerging SLEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tirunelveli
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
25 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Siechem Madurai Panthers MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tirunelveli
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Nellai Royal Kings NRK

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings

Five Playing XI Changes in First Test vs Australia

Apart from Hope entering the squad in place of Imlach, there have been four more changes in the West Indies combination for the first Test Against Australia. Roston Chase will take over the captaincy charges once again after the latest skipper Kraigg Brathwaite’s resignation earlier this year. Notably, Chase has not featured in a red-ball match since March 2023.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Opener Brandon King is set to make his debut in the format at No.4. After a stellar run in white-ball cricket, Keacy Carty has also made a comeback in the Test squad. Pacer Shamar Joseph, who missed the series against Pakistan due to his rehabilitation from injury, has been named in the playing XI. Southpaw John Campbell has also made a return to the side after nearly three years.

ALSO READ:

West Indies in Recent Tests

The side has continued a poor form in the recent red-ball matches. The last time they won a home series was against Bangladesh in 2022 (2-0). Since then, the team lost two consecutive red-ball series at home against India and South Africa, respectively (0-1). The latest Test series between Bangladesh and West Indies in 2024, has ended in a draw.

Notably, Australia are visiting the West Indies for a two-match Test series after a decade, since June 2015. Previously, Michael Clarke and Co. won both matches comprehensively by nine wickets and 277 runs, respectively, as they clean-swept the Windies at their home to take the series by 2-0.

However, the Aussies would start the series as favourites. But Chase and Co. would also look to put up a tough fight to start the new WTC cycle for 2025-27 on a high. The match will be followed by two other fixtures starting on July 3 and July 13, in Grenada and Jamaica, respectively.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Brandon King
Delhi Capitals
John Campbell
Keacy Carty
Shai Hope
Shamar Joseph
West Indies
West Indies vs Australia
WI vs AUS
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

India U19 vs England Youth Side Update: CSK, Rajasthan Royals Youngsters Struggle, All-Rounder Kanishk Chouhan Shines in 400-Plus Total

India U19 vs England Youth Side Update: CSK, Rajasthan Royals Youngsters Struggle, All-Rounder Kanishk Chouhan Shines in 400-Plus Total

8:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings CSK RCB GT Liam Livingstone IPL 2026 auction IPL 2025

3 Teams That Could Target Glenn Maxwell At IPL 2026 Auction If PBKS Release Him

Glenn Maxwell scored just 48 runs in 7 innings at an average of 8.00.
7:28 pm
Aditya Ighe
Michael Bracewell MI New York San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025

Mumbai Indians Player’s DRS Review Blunder Off Clean Bowled In MLC 2025 Leaves Fans In Splits

MI New York have lost four out of their five games in 2025 Major Cricket League (MLC) season.
3:48 pm
Aditya Ighe
mumbai indians mi ipl 2026 auction targets released players

Likely Mumbai Indians Retained and Released Players List Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: MI Target Players

3:33 pm
CX Staff Writer
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royal Chennai Super Kings Kerala Cricket League IPL 2025 Vignesh Puthur Sachin Baby

Amidst Speculation of IPL 2026 Trade to CSK, Sanju Samson Set To Turn Up in Kerala Cricket League

He was the brand ambassador of Kerala Cricket League last year.
1:51 pm
Aditya Ighe
Kieron Pollard Mumbai Indians

Former Mumbai Indians Star Makes History, Becomes First Ever To Play In 700 T20 Matches

He has smashed 13,634 runs with an average of 31.34 runs as well. He has also scalped 326 wickets with an economy of 8.26.
12:41 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.