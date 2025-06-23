Delhi Capitals Replacement Pacer Returns in Bangladesh ODI Squad For Sri Lanka Series

He played three matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, taking four wickets.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman is one among the few returning players called up to the Bangladesh ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

The Bangladesh squad will be led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was appointed the new Bangladesh captain in June. Mustafizur, who was named a replacement by Delhi Capitals for Jake Fraser-McGurk, has recovered from an injury and so has fellow pacer Taskin Ahmed as well.

Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed make returns from injuries

Mustafizur played three matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 and took four wickets. However, he was eventually ruled out of the T20I series against Pakistan that followed because of a thumb injury he sustained during the IPL.

Taskin Ahmed, on the other hand, is returning from an ankle injury that ruled him out of competitive cricket for more than two months. Litton Das, who was dropped from the Bangladesh squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, also returns to the squad.

Bangladesh begin new era without Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim



Other players included in the 16-member squad are Tanvir Islam, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Naim and Hasan Mahmud. This is Bangladesh’s first ODI series since the retirements of Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim from the ODI format.

Both of them played their final ODIs when Bangladesh took on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy in Rawalpindi in February. Their final group match against co-hosts Pakistan was abandoned due to rain.

The first two matches of Bangladesh’s ODI series against Sri Lanka will take place in Colombo on July 2 and July 5. The action will then shift to Pallekele for the third and final ODI on July 8.

Bangladesh squad for ODI series vs Sri Lanka: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.

