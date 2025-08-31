News
Did Mohammed Shami Suffer Another Injury Scare During Duleep Trophy Quarter-Final
news

Did Mohammed Shami Suffer Another Injury Scare During Duleep Trophy Quarter-Final?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 31, 2025
1 min read

Mohammed Shami was making his return to First-Class cricket since November 2024.

Did Mohammed Shami Suffer Another Injury Scare During Duleep Trophy Quarter-Final

India pacer Mohammed Shami has sustained a fresh injury setback on his return to First-Class cricket, after he was seen struggling during the Duleep Trophy quarter-final between East Zone and North Zone in Bengaluru.

Shami, playing for East Zone, seemed to be lacking touch with the ball during the first two sessions on day one of the quarter-final. He finished the first innings with figures of 1/100, and bowled just 11 overs in North Zone’s second innings.

He did not bowl in the final session on day three. East Zone skipper Riyan Parag cleared the air, and said that Shami has sustained only a minor injury.

“No, I think he rolled over on his toe and the other spike went over his toe, so that’s why he couldn’t bowl,” he said after the match ended on Sunday.

More to follow…

Cricket
Duleep Trophy
Duleep Trophy 2025
East Zone
Mohammed Shami
North Zone
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

ayush badoni north zone duleep trophy lsg retentions list ipl 2026

LSG Star Smashes Brilliant Double Hundred Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

The youngster has been one of the best performers for LSG
4:13 pm
Samarnath Soory
South Zone Spinner Sai Kishore To Miss Duleep Trophy Semi-Final Against North Zone After Failing To Recover From Finger Injury

South Zone Spinner Sai Kishore To Miss Duleep Trophy Semi-Final Against North Zone After Failing To Recover From Finger Injury

He had also missed the Buchi Babu tournament because of the injury.
3:46 pm
Vishnu PN
Rajsthan Royals Batter Nitish Rana Opens Up On His Heated Exchange With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals Batter Nitish Rana Opens Up On His Heated Exchange With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025

Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions will clash against the Central Delhi Kings in the DPL 2025 final tonight.
3:30 pm
Sreejita Sen
Akeal Hosein snared three wickets and conceded only 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.75.

Another Match-Winning Spell From Rising Hopeful in CPL 2025 Puts Him Firmly on the IPL 2026 Auction Radar

He has seen a sharp rise as a white-ball bowler.
11:15 am
Darpan Jain
The Hundred 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch The 100-ball Tournament Final in India?

The Hundred 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch The 100-ball Tournament Final in India?

The Finals of The Hundred 2025 will take place on August 31.
10:47 am
Sreejita Sen
DPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Delhi Premier League 2025 Final?

DPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Delhi Premier League 2025 Final?

The DPL 2025 Final will take place on August 30.
10:36 am
Sreejita Sen
