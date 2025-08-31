Did Mohammed Shami Suffer Another Injury Scare During Duleep Trophy Quarter-Final?

Mohammed Shami was making his return to First-Class cricket since November 2024.

India pacer Mohammed Shami has sustained a fresh injury setback on his return to First-Class cricket, after he was seen struggling during the Duleep Trophy quarter-final between East Zone and North Zone in Bengaluru.

Shami, playing for East Zone, seemed to be lacking touch with the ball during the first two sessions on day one of the quarter-final. He finished the first innings with figures of 1/100, and bowled just 11 overs in North Zone’s second innings.

He did not bowl in the final session on day three. East Zone skipper Riyan Parag cleared the air, and said that Shami has sustained only a minor injury.

“No, I think he rolled over on his toe and the other spike went over his toe, so that’s why he couldn’t bowl,” he said after the match ended on Sunday.

More to follow…