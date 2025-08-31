‘Gives A Lot Of Positivity’ – Delhi Capitals Share Wholesome Axar Patel Moment Amid Captaincy Change Rumours

DC missed their playoff chances in IPL 2025 by just one point.

Retaining just four players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition, Delhi Capitals (DC) were revamped with plenty of fresh faces in the squad. They included some experienced players such as Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Starc, and KL Rahul. Before the start of the season, Rahul had opted out of captaincy. Axar Patel, one of the retained players, was named the skipper. Come IPL 2026, amid rumours of a change in captaincy, DC have shared a wholesome video of Axar having fun with some of the younger players, including Yash Dhull, Prithvi Shaw, and more.

Former Delhi Capitals Player Speaks On Axar Patel

In the video shared by the team on their social media handles, Yash Dhull, a former DC player, has spoken fondly about Axar. The video consists of many pictures and a fun video from the DC training camp. The push-up challenge also features another former player, Prithvi Shaw, reckoning that the fun video is from one of the older editions.

Dhull said in the video, “It’s like a family bonding with him because I keep talking to bhaiya [brother, Axar Patel]. I have a unique relation with him. Talking with him and talking at home gives me a lot of positivity. It’s a lot of fun talking to bhaiya.”

Delhi Capitals narrowly missed out on qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs under the leadership of the Indian all-rounder. DC finished fifth on the points table with 15 points, just below Mumbai Indians with 16 points. DC also started strong in the season, winning six out of their first eight matches. Rahul was one of the star performers for the team, scoring a century too in the season.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, the trade and retention rumours have held the attention of the experts and fans alike. One of the rumours includes a change of captaincy for the upcoming season. Earlier this year, Rahul was expected to take over the reins. He has captained Lucknow Super Giants and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the previous season. Furthermore, when Axar was injured for the team’s last couple of games, du Plessis led the unit.

However, there is no official word on the retention or captaincy of the Delhi Capitals.

Yash Dhull Shines For Central Delhi Kings in DPL 2025

Central Delhi Kings will face West Delhi Lions in the summit clash of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The 22-year-old is the leading run-getter for the Kings with 435 runs at a strike rate of 167.3. He has shone with two centuries and three half-centuries so far. Yash also holds the highest average of 87 among the leading run-makers of the league. He has struck 53 boundaries and 18 sixes so far.

The former DC player will play a crucial role tonight in the Final clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.