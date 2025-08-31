News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Delhi Capitals Axar Patel IPL 2026 Captaincy change
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Gives A Lot Of Positivity’ – Delhi Capitals Share Wholesome Axar Patel Moment Amid Captaincy Change Rumours

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: August 31, 2025
3 min read

DC missed their playoff chances in IPL 2025 by just one point.

Delhi Capitals Axar Patel IPL 2026 Captaincy change

Retaining just four players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition, Delhi Capitals (DC) were revamped with plenty of fresh faces in the squad. They included some experienced players such as Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Starc, and KL Rahul. Before the start of the season, Rahul had opted out of captaincy. Axar Patel, one of the retained players, was named the skipper. Come IPL 2026, amid rumours of a change in captaincy, DC have shared a wholesome video of Axar having fun with some of the younger players, including Yash Dhull, Prithvi Shaw, and more.

Former Delhi Capitals Player Speaks On Axar Patel

In the video shared by the team on their social media handles, Yash Dhull, a former DC player, has spoken fondly about Axar. The video consists of many pictures and a fun video from the DC training camp. The push-up challenge also features another former player, Prithvi Shaw, reckoning that the fun video is from one of the older editions.

Dhull said in the video, “It’s like a family bonding with him because I keep talking to bhaiya [brother, Axar Patel]. I have a unique relation with him. Talking with him and talking at home gives me a lot of positivity. It’s a lot of fun talking to bhaiya.”

Watch the video here:

Delhi Capitals narrowly missed out on qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs under the leadership of the Indian all-rounder. DC finished fifth on the points table with 15 points, just below Mumbai Indians with 16 points. DC also started strong in the season, winning six out of their first eight matches. Rahul was one of the star performers for the team, scoring a century too in the season.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, the trade and retention rumours have held the attention of the experts and fans alike. One of the rumours includes a change of captaincy for the upcoming season. Earlier this year, Rahul was expected to take over the reins. He has captained Lucknow Super Giants and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the previous season. Furthermore, when Axar was injured for the team’s last couple of games, du Plessis led the unit.

However, there is no official word on the retention or captaincy of the Delhi Capitals.

ALSO READ:

Yash Dhull Shines For Central Delhi Kings in DPL 2025

Central Delhi Kings will face West Delhi Lions in the summit clash of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The 22-year-old is the leading run-getter for the Kings with 435 runs at a strike rate of 167.3. He has shone with two centuries and three half-centuries so far. Yash also holds the highest average of 87 among the leading run-makers of the league. He has struck 53 boundaries and 18 sixes so far.

The former DC player will play a crucial role tonight in the Final clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Axar Patel
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 retention
KL Rahul
Yash Dhull
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Rajsthan Royals Batter Nitish Rana Opens Up On His Heated Exchange With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals Batter Nitish Rana Opens Up On His Heated Exchange With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025

Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions will clash against the Central Delhi Kings in the DPL 2025 final tonight.
3:30 pm
Sreejita Sen
Akeal Hosein snared three wickets and conceded only 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.75.

Another Match-Winning Spell From Rising Hopeful in CPL 2025 Puts Him Firmly on the IPL 2026 Auction Radar

He has seen a sharp rise as a white-ball bowler.
11:15 am
Darpan Jain
Kolkata Knight Riders Star Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten 78 off 48 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

KKR Star Smashes Unbeaten 78 off 48 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

At one stage, he was struggling at 25 off 33 balls.
11:22 am
Sagar Paul
Former Delhi Capitals Batter Shai Hope Knocks Over Stumps While Chasing A Wide in CPL 2025

Bizarre Form of Dismissal! Former Delhi Capitals Batter Knocks Over Stumps While Chasing A Wide in CPL 2025 [WATCH]

He scored 39 runs off 29 balls.
10:00 am
Sreejita Sen
Unsold Last Year, Former SRH Speedster Kartik Tyagi Wreaks Havoc With 4/33 in UP T20 League To Reignite IPL 2026 Auction Chances

Unsold Last Year, Former SRH Speedster Wreaks Havoc With 4/33 in UP T20 League To Reignite IPL 2026 Auction Chances

6:30 am
Chandra Moulee Das
South Africa Newbie Rubin Hermann Can Become X-Factor Pick at IPL 2026 Auction After Fiery 158(93) Against New Zealand A

South Africa Newbie Can Become X-Factor Pick at IPL 2026 Auction After Fiery 158(93) Against New Zealand A

11:20 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.