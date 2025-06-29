Discarded England Batter Who Debuted 8 Years Ago vs India Makes Strong Push For Ashes Selection With Impressive Season in County Championship

Ahead of The Ashes, England are hosting India for five Tests. The second match will begin on July 2.
At the raw age of 19, Haseeb Hameed was thrown into the English squad in 2016, alongside stalwarts like the skipper himself – Alastair Cook. He made a slow 31 off 82 on his Test debut against India in Rajkot. But the young opener quickly followed it up with a knock of 82. In the second Test of the England tour in Visakhapatnam, he added 38 runs across two innings. In the third Test, he was demoted to the No.8 spot. Though he scored another fifty, the skipper found a better co-opener in Joe Root. Since then, Hameed played only seven more Tests, amassing an overall 439 runs at an average of 24.38, including four half-centuries. After eight long years since his debut, Hameed has slammed the doors of the selectors as the Nottinghamshire skipper leads the list of run-getters in County Championship Division One 2025.
Six years ago, Hameed faced a career low, having been released by his club after averaging just 9.44 in the previous season. Fast forward to 2025, and both Hameed and Nottinghamshire have undergone remarkable transformations that few could have foreseen. In the ongoing clash against Yorkshire in Nottingham, the skipper opened the innings with a 97-ball 52. But reigning at the top of the charts isn’t enough for the Bolton-born cricketer.
Playing in his ninth First Class match in this County edition, he has four half-centuries and two centuries to his name. In the process, Hameed has already collected 824 runs at an average of 75. Earlier, his average had shot up to 113.66.
Nottinghamshire’s resurgence this season has been as dramatic as Hameed’s revival over the past three years. Last year, they narrowly avoided relegation, finishing just one place above the drop zone. Once far removed from being contenders for red-ball titles, they now find themselves unexpectedly at the top of the table. By the end of the May break, they had won six of their seven matches and sat nine points clear at the summit, above even Surrey.
Ironically, their only defeat came in a match that turned out to be Hameed’s standout performance. Facing Durham at Chester-le-Street on a pitch that favoured batters, Hameed delivered a masterclass. While the rest of Nottinghamshire’s batting lineup faltered, he stood firm. He reached a double century in style, bringing it up with a six, and remained unbeaten on 206, scoring at a brisk rate just above 85.
“I’m just trying to constantly improve. I’m more experienced now. I’ve played over 100 first-class games, so I have a bank of experience behind me, both in terms of highs and lows. They all shape you and develop you as a person and a player. You naturally come to accept everything a bit more,” Hameed says.
Though Hameed may be humble about his rise, he’s peaking at the right time for Nottinghamshire. While he enjoys playing for the Notts currently, his dream remains synonymous with every other player in the county.
“I’m 28, I’m entering my prime. Hopefully, a lot of those years can be in an England shirt. The only thing I know is a batsman’s currency is runs. You need to give yourself the best opportunity to do that. I’ve still got ambitions to play for England. As I’ve always said, I’ll have those ambitions for as long as I’m playing. That will never change,” Hameed shares.
The Bazball batters left little room for improvement during the first Test in Leeds against India. Ben Stokes & Co. will host India in the second Test of the five-match series on July 2 at Edgbaston. But the English are also glaring at another huge red-ball assignment, The Ashes 2025-26, later this year. Hameed would hope to don the cap #674 Down Under.
