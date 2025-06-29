Discarded England Batter Who Debuted 8 Years Ago vs India Makes Strong Push For Ashes Selection With Impressive Season in County Championship

Ahead of The Ashes, England are hosting India for five Tests. The second match will begin on July 2.

At the raw age of 19, Haseeb Hameed was thrown into the English squad in 2016, alongside stalwarts like the skipper himself – Alastair Cook. He made a slow 31 off 82 on his Test debut against India in Rajkot. But the young opener quickly followed it up with a knock of 82. In the second Test of the England tour in Visakhapatnam, he added 38 runs across two innings. In the third Test, he was demoted to the No.8 spot. Though he scored another fifty, the skipper found a better co-opener in Joe Root. Since then, Hameed played only seven more Tests, amassing an overall 439 runs at an average of 24.38, including four half-centuries. After eight long years since his debut, Hameed has slammed the doors of the selectors as the Nottinghamshire skipper leads the list of run-getters in County Championship Division One 2025.

All matches (34) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 Baroda Premier League, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 ECS-W Finland, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MPS 175/6 PAL 174/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS 146/9 HS 150/5 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Namibia Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 NAM 260/10 ASM 325/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW 110/6 ASA 109/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSP – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 OCC-W – SKK-W 133/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 SKK-W 20/1 PCS-W 19/2 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 EL-W 129/0 OCC-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 SKK-W 61/0 EL-W 58/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W 116/7 SCO-W 120/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W 124/9 DGW-W 127/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 DGW-W – TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 GUC 6/0 THN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 YSS – LEX – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR 162/7 MB 86/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 GG – MR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR 202/4 SOR 206/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W 130/4 NZA-W 129/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 YUC 130/8 IRSCC 141/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 PYXI 157/5 BES 95/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 CAO – BES – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 ALSC – IRSCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS 117/3 BMB 70/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – PTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – WTS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT 182/5 NRK 113/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 DID 150/6 TGC 151/6 Fixtures Standings

Haseeb Hameed Shines for Nottinghamshire

Six years ago, Hameed faced a career low, having been released by his club after averaging just 9.44 in the previous season. Fast forward to 2025, and both Hameed and Nottinghamshire have undergone remarkable transformations that few could have foreseen. In the ongoing clash against Yorkshire in Nottingham, the skipper opened the innings with a 97-ball 52. But reigning at the top of the charts isn’t enough for the Bolton-born cricketer.

Playing in his ninth First Class match in this County edition, he has four half-centuries and two centuries to his name. In the process, Hameed has already collected 824 runs at an average of 75. Earlier, his average had shot up to 113.66.

682 runs

3 fifties

1 hundred

1 double ton



Haseeb Hameed, who last played for England in 2022, is in sensational form 💪#CountyChampionship pic.twitter.com/BoyZXJA9qh — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) May 17, 2025

Nottinghamshire’s resurgence this season has been as dramatic as Hameed’s revival over the past three years. Last year, they narrowly avoided relegation, finishing just one place above the drop zone. Once far removed from being contenders for red-ball titles, they now find themselves unexpectedly at the top of the table. By the end of the May break, they had won six of their seven matches and sat nine points clear at the summit, above even Surrey.

Ironically, their only defeat came in a match that turned out to be Hameed’s standout performance. Facing Durham at Chester-le-Street on a pitch that favoured batters, Hameed delivered a masterclass. While the rest of Nottinghamshire’s batting lineup faltered, he stood firm. He reached a double century in style, bringing it up with a six, and remained unbeaten on 206, scoring at a brisk rate just above 85.

“I’m just trying to constantly improve. I’m more experienced now. I’ve played over 100 first-class games, so I have a bank of experience behind me, both in terms of highs and lows. They all shape you and develop you as a person and a player. You naturally come to accept everything a bit more,” Hameed says.

ALSO READ:

Haseeb Hameed Proves Himself Worthy of England Test Selection for The Ashes 2025-26

Though Hameed may be humble about his rise, he’s peaking at the right time for Nottinghamshire. While he enjoys playing for the Notts currently, his dream remains synonymous with every other player in the county.

“I’m 28, I’m entering my prime. Hopefully, a lot of those years can be in an England shirt. The only thing I know is a batsman’s currency is runs. You need to give yourself the best opportunity to do that. I’ve still got ambitions to play for England. As I’ve always said, I’ll have those ambitions for as long as I’m playing. That will never change,” Hameed shares.

The Bazball batters left little room for improvement during the first Test in Leeds against India. Ben Stokes & Co. will host India in the second Test of the five-match series on July 2 at Edgbaston. But the English are also glaring at another huge red-ball assignment, The Ashes 2025-26, later this year. Hameed would hope to don the cap #674 Down Under.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.