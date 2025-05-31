News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Liam Dawson picked up a four-wicket haul ahead of the England vs West Indies T20I series.
news

England Star Celebrates Return To T20I Setup With Brilliant All-Round Show in T20 Blast For Hampshire

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 31, 2025 - 3 min read

He last played for England in 2022.

Liam Dawson picked up a four-wicket haul ahead of the England vs West Indies T20I series.

England recently announced their squad for the T20I series against West Indies, with one veteran all-rounder making a return to the side. The 35-year-old Liam Dawson, who last played in England colours in 2022, marked his return with an all-round performance in the T20 Blast.

The Rose Bowl witnessed the best of Hampshire as they hammered Essex by 108 runs. They posted 230 on the board on the back of fifties from James Vince, Toby Albert, and young South Africa sensation Dewald Brevis.  

Liam Dawson Shines Ahead of the England vs West Indies T20I Series  

Following the fireworks from the Hampshire top three, Dawson smashed an unbeaten 19 off just six deliveries to stretch the total further. He hit four boundaries in his short cameo. Later, he starred with the ball, claiming 4 for 26 in his four overs. The left-arm orthodox spinner also dismissed Michael Pepper, who scored a fifty for Essex. 

Dawson was likely to be picked in the England playing XI in the T20I series but with this performance, he has made his case even stronger. 

ALSO READ: 

The T20I series between England and West Indies will kick off on June 6 at Chester-le-Street.

A Big Role to Play with T20 World Cup Coming Up 

Dawson will be a crucial figure in the England T20I set-up in the next 10 months. The next T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka, where Dawson could have a big role to play. 

He has been one of the best T20 spinners going around, and has had experience of playing in the leagues across the globe. He has earned himself a call-up on the back of consistent performances in those leagues. Earlier this year, he had an exceptional SA20 campaign, picking up 14 wickets in 12 games at an economy of 6.92. 

Since the beginning of 2024, Liam Dawson has taken 48 wickets across T20 competitions at 7.51 rpo. He can be handy with the bat, averaging 16.57 and striking at 153 in this period. 

In the subcontinent conditions, England will need similar performances from him alongside Adil Rashid. He should be a regular feature in the playing XI as they prepare towards the T20 World Cup. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

England
England vs West Indies
Liam Dawson
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer William O’Rourke endured another tough outing on his T20 Blast debut for Yorkshire last night.

Days After Hammering From RCB, LSG Pacer Continues To Leak Runs in T20 Blast

It was his second-most expensive spell of his T20 career.
10:47 am
Darpan Jain
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis was at his threatening best during his T20 Blast debut last night.

6 Sixes in Fiery Knock: CSK Youngster Signed in IPL 2025 Continues Prolific Form in T20 Blast

He scored 68 runs in only 32 deliveries, comprising four boundaries and six maximums.
9:55 am
Darpan Jain
MI skipper Hardik Pandya reveals why he bowled out Jasprit Bumrah early in IPL 2025 Eliminator win over GT

‘It Was Important That…’: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Reveals Why He Bowled Out Jasprit Bumrah Early in IPL 2025 Eliminator Win Over GT

MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 1/27 from four overs against GT.
1:01 am
Vishnu PN
big-concern-for-india-as-key-test-pace-bowler-mohammed-siraj-injures-himself-during-gt-vs-mi-ipl-2025-eliminator

Big Concern For India As Key Test Pace Bowler Injures Himself During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

The GT pacer, however, managed to finish his spell with figures of 1/37 from four overs.
10:13 pm
Vishnu PN
Discarded from Test Squad, India Batter Sarfaraz Khan Hits 92 for India A Against England Lions

Discarded from Test Squad, India Batter Hits 92 for India A Against England Lions

9:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
karun nair india a hundred india vs england lions

After Making His India Comeback, Star Batter Scores Hundred For India A vs England Lions

India A have neared 250-plus score after losing only three wickets on Day 1
11:10 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.