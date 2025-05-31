England Star Celebrates Return To T20I Setup With Brilliant All-Round Show in T20 Blast For Hampshire

He last played for England in 2022.

England recently announced their squad for the T20I series against West Indies, with one veteran all-rounder making a return to the side. The 35-year-old Liam Dawson, who last played in England colours in 2022, marked his return with an all-round performance in the T20 Blast.

The Rose Bowl witnessed the best of Hampshire as they hammered Essex by 108 runs. They posted 230 on the board on the back of fifties from James Vince, Toby Albert, and young South Africa sensation Dewald Brevis.

Liam Dawson Shines Ahead of the England vs West Indies T20I Series

Following the fireworks from the Hampshire top three, Dawson smashed an unbeaten 19 off just six deliveries to stretch the total further. He hit four boundaries in his short cameo. Later, he starred with the ball, claiming 4 for 26 in his four overs. The left-arm orthodox spinner also dismissed Michael Pepper, who scored a fifty for Essex.

Dawson was likely to be picked in the England playing XI in the T20I series but with this performance, he has made his case even stronger.

ALSO READ:

The T20I series between England and West Indies will kick off on June 6 at Chester-le-Street.

A Big Role to Play with T20 World Cup Coming Up

Dawson will be a crucial figure in the England T20I set-up in the next 10 months. The next T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka, where Dawson could have a big role to play.

He has been one of the best T20 spinners going around, and has had experience of playing in the leagues across the globe. He has earned himself a call-up on the back of consistent performances in those leagues. Earlier this year, he had an exceptional SA20 campaign, picking up 14 wickets in 12 games at an economy of 6.92.

🙌 "It's really well deserved & I'm delighted he's got it."



👏 "His performances warranted this selection. It'll be great to see him play a key part."



James Vince reflects on Liam Dawson's England recall 🤝



📺 WATCH: https://t.co/0RBrYTEJMs pic.twitter.com/JQeoFDiL1A — talkSPORT Cricket (@Cricket_TS) May 30, 2025

Since the beginning of 2024, Liam Dawson has taken 48 wickets across T20 competitions at 7.51 rpo. He can be handy with the bat, averaging 16.57 and striking at 153 in this period.

In the subcontinent conditions, England will need similar performances from him alongside Adil Rashid. He should be a regular feature in the playing XI as they prepare towards the T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.