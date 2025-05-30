News
Young RCB Star Credits Virat Kohli After POTM Performance in ENG vs WI ODI Since Leaving IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Young RCB Star Credits Virat Kohli After POTM Performance in ENG vs WI ODI Since Leaving IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 30, 2025 - 3 min read

He played a standout innings, scoring 82 runs from just 53 balls, which included eight fours and five sixes.

Young RCB Star Credits Virat Kohli After POTM Performance in ENG vs WI ODI Since Leaving IPL 2025

Jacob Bethell, who was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, has spoken about how the tournament helped him improve as a player. He recently played a key role in England’s big win over the West Indies in the first One Day International, earning the player of the match award. Bethell thanked Virat Kohli for the support and guidance he received during the IPL.

Bethell played a standout innings, scoring 82 runs from just 53 balls, which included eight fours and five sixes. He said that spending time with experienced players like Virat Kohli had a strong influence on him, giving him useful knowledge that improved his performance.

In England’s first ODI under new captain Harry Brook, they secured a massive 238-run win over West Indies. Bethell played a key role in the match and later reflected on the impact his IPL experience had on him. He said the time spent with Kohli was extremely helpful. He felt that he had become a much better player compared to two months ago before going to India.

Kohli’s Advice Made a Big Impact on Bethell

Jacob Bethell said that Virat Kohli was always ready to help whenever he asked for advice. He shared that Kohli gave him useful tips on how to prepare for matches and approach his batting. Bethell also spoke about how special it was to be part of the IPL, mentioning the buzz and excitement around the tournament and how much he enjoyed being in that environment.

“I really found that experience very beneficial for my game. I feel like I am a better player now than I was two months before I went to India. Virat Kohli was great with the information and how he goes about his batting,” Bethell said.

“All I had to do was ask, and he was great with that stuff. Obviously, being a part of that tournament was really special. There is a lot of noise around it so it was great to be a part of it,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Batting with Kohli Was a Special Experience

He also mentioned that once he signed his IPL contract, he was confident about playing in the tournament. Seeing his teammates do well during the season motivated him even more. Bethell praised coach Andy Flower for his guidance and said the energy and intensity he experienced while batting alongside Kohli is something he wants to bring into his own game moving forward.

“I was always going to be in the IPL after I signed that contract. I watched the boys do well from afar and really enjoyed it.”

“Virat was great. He was happy to share lots of advice with me and Andy Flower was a great coach, too. I felt the energy when I went out to bat with Virat and that is something I will take into my game, that intensity,” he added.

