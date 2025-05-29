As IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Happens, RCB Youngster Impresses in ENG vs WI ODI As England Post Record-Breaking 400

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dominate Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Qualifier 1, another RCB recruit has impressed with his batting in a different continent.

Jacob Bethell, who was acquired for INR 2.6 crores by RCB, had to leave before the IPL 2025 playoffs for national duty. Featuring in the first ENG vs WI ODI today, the 21-year-old put up a stellar batting display to notch up a brisk fifty. He eventually finished on 82 off 53, comprising eight boundaries and five maximums.

Jacob Bethell. En fuego 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gSiWfseqxh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 29, 2025

Earlier in the IPL 2025, Bethell also put up some promising displays, scoring 67 runs in the two games he played including one fifty.

Jacob Bethell heroics propel RCB to a record breaking 400

England delivered an outstanding team performance, with Jacob Bethell showcasing his class by top-scoring with his brilliant 82. After a slow start (20 off 26 balls), he found his rhythm, dominating the West Indies attack with 62 runs off the next 26 deliveries as the Windies bowlers had no answer to his aggressive batting.

Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Harry Brook also contributed crucial fifties, setting the stage for a powerful finish. The lower order capitalised on the strong foundation, with Will Jacks and Bethell unleashing a spectacular 117-run partnership in the last 10 overs as England finished with a formidable total of 400-8.

Interestingly, the score echoes the 408-9 England made at Edgbaston a decade ago at the start of the Eoin Morgan era as they did again in Harry Brook’s first game as white-ball skipper. Furthermore, this is the first 400-team total with no indivudual hundreds and first time all the top 7 batters crossed 30s in ODIs.

