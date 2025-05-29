[WATCH] Jitesh Sharma’s Unreal One-Handed Stunner Puts Final Nail in the Coffin for PBKS in IPL 2025 Qualifier1 Against RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma gave a testament to his agility behind the stumps by taking a stunning one-handed catch of Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Qualifier 1 clash.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 15th over by Josh Hazlewood. The dismissal put the final nail in the coffin for PBKS as it was their last wicket to fall after an extremely subpar batting display.

RCB bundle out PBKS cheaply for 101 in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Speaking about the PBKS vs RCB match, the Shreyas Iyer-led side succumbed to a dismal batting display, getting bundled out for 101 in 14.1 overs. The Punjab outfit faced setback early in the match and they could never recover after that.

PBKS lost both their openers in Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh cheaply by the third over. Next, Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer also succumbed soon, departing for single-digit scores. It was then Marcus Stoinis, who made some amends with a brisk 26 off 17 balls before the RCB bowlers made inroads again.

For RCB, Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma were the pick of the bowlers as they took three scalps each. Apart from them, Yasha Dayal got two wickets while Romario Shepherd and Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with one apiece.

Punjab Kings will now need to find a couple of early breakthroughs in the powerplay if they fancy any chance of winning the contest.

The winner of this game will go directly to the IPL 2025 Final while the losers will get another shot at qualifying, taking on the winners of the Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2.

