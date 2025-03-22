News
England Women To Name New Captain After Heather Knight Steps Down
Last updated: March 22, 2025

England Women To Name New Captain After Heather Knight Steps Down

Disha Asrani
Just a day after head coach Jon Lewis was dismissed following England Women’s poor Ashes performance, the England Cricket Board announced that Heather Knight has stepped down as captain.

Heather, who led England in 199 matches, resigned after a crushing 16-0 Women’s Ashes defeat to Australia earlier this year. Her departure also follows England’s disappointing group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup in October.

More to follow…

England Women
Heather Knight

