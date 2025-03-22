England Women To Name New Captain After Heather Knight Steps Down

Just a day after head coach Jon Lewis was dismissed following England Women’s poor Ashes performance, the England Cricket Board announced that Heather Knight has stepped down as captain.

Heather, who led England in 199 matches, resigned after a crushing 16-0 Women’s Ashes defeat to Australia earlier this year. Her departure also follows England’s disappointing group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup in October.

Heather Knight to no longer captain England Women going forward.



