Former RCB Coach Mike Hesson Reveals Groundsman's Attempt to Trick His Team in T20 World Cup Game vs India in 2016
news
Last updated: March 5, 2025

Former RCB Coach Reveals Groundsman’s Attempt to Trick His Team in T20 World Cup Game vs India in 2016

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Kiwis had stunned India in the game where they managed to successfully defend a paltry total of 126 by bowling out India for just 79.

Former RCB Coach Mike Hesson Reveals Groundsman's Attempt to Trick His Team in T20 World Cup Game vs India in 2016

With India and New Zealand set to lock horns in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final, former Blackcaps and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Mike Hesson revealed an unknown story from a previous clash between both nations.

The Kiwis had stunned India during the 2016 T20 World Cup in India when they managed to successfully defend a paltry total of 126 by bowling out India for just 79.

During that game, current New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner had produced match-winning figures of 4 for 11 in his four overs.

Interestingly, Hesson revealed that prior to the match, the groundsman had tried to trick him by stating that the conditions were going to be ‘hard and fast’ where instead the pitch turned out to be a rank-turner.

Mike Hesson revealed the incident on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a user lauding Santner’s performance in today’s Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against South Africa where he took 3 for 43 in 10 overs.

ALSO READ:

New Zealand outclass South Africa to book Champions Trophy 2025 Final date against India

Twin centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson ensured the Kiwis outclassed the Proteas comfortably by 50 runs to book their berth in the Champions Trophy 2025 summit clash opposite India.

Notably, both countries have met in ICC tournament finals twice before, with New Zealand winning on both occasions.

The most recent title match between these two teams occurred during the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton. Under the leadership of Kane Williamson, New Zealand emerged victorious, defeating India by eight wickets in a rain-interrupted game that spanned six days.

Prior to that, India and New Zealand clashed in a white-ball tournament final during the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy in Nairobi. In that match, the Blackcaps triumphed over India by four wickets, claiming their first-ever ICC title.

