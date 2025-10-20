Forgotten India All-Rounder Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

He featured in only two international matches for India.

The first player from Jammu & Kashmir to play for India, Parvez Rasool, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The all-rounder is known to have informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision on October 18. Many budding players from Jammu & Kashmir looked up to Rasool, with an aspiration to walk down the same path of representing the country.

The only regret in his mind would be the number of matches he played at the highest level. Though he was one of the best in he domestic circuit, Rasool featured only in a solitary ODI and T20I respectively. In the shortest format, he scored five runs off six deliveries and was also able to scalp a wicket against England in the four overs, giving away 32 runs.

Having said that, the only ODI he played was in Bangladesh, under the leadership of Suresh Raina. In 10 overs, Rasool conceded 60 runs, and was able to pick two wickets at an economy of 10. Anamul Haque and skipper Mushfiqur Rahim were the two wickets which he skittled in the contest.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rasool played 11 matches over a span of four years. He represented three teams, namely Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, he did not feature in the IPL post the 2016 season, in which he was able to pick just one wicket in four matches. Rasool managed to pick a wicket in each of the IPL seasons he played in.

ALSO READ:

Strong Domestic Numbers For the India All-rounder

Breaking into the Indian side is one thing. Sustaining in the Indian side for a long time is a mighty difficult task for any cricketer rising up the ranks. The level of competition in Indian cricket can act as both, a boon and a bane. In Rasool’s case, it was more of the latter. However, the good thing for him was that it never affected his form in domestic cricket.

After making his debut in 2008, India all-rounder Parvez Rasool has featured in 95 First-class fixtures, scoring more than 5,600 runs and picking 352 wickets. He has been an instrumental force in Jammu & Kashmir Cricket, and has also led the team for multiple years in the Ranji Trophy. To add to that, he won the Lala Amarnath Trophy for being the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy on two occasions.

Rasool’s List-A and T20 numbers are also promising. In 164 List-A matches, he has scored almost 4,000 runs and scalped 221 wickets at an economy of 4.28, which is quite healthy. On the other hand, in 71 T20 matches, he has scored 840 runs and also picked 60 wickets at an economy of 6.49, which is good for a spinner in the shortest format.

The all-rounder from Jammu & Kashmir aims to take up full-time coaching roles after retirement, and has also expressed his wish to play in T20 leagues around the world. But whilst making the tough decision to announce retirement, he leaves behind no regrets, and bows out in a satisfactory manner.

“When we started playing, not many took Jammu and Kashmir cricket seriously. But we went on to beat some of the big teams and also fared well in the Ranji Trophy and other BCCI-affiliated tournaments. I led the team for a fairly long period, and it gives me immense satisfaction to have contributed a bit to the team’s success story”, Rasool said in an interview.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.