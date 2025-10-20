News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Harry Brook Smashes Mitchell Santner On To The Roof Twice In An Over in NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I [WATCH]
england-cricket

Harry Brook Smashes Mitchell Santner On To The Roof Twice In An Over in NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: October 20, 2025
2 min read

Brook's astonishing 78-run knock powered England to a huge 236/4.

Harry Brook Smashes Mitchell Santner On To The Roof Twice In An Over in NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I [WATCH]

England’s white-ball captain, Harry Brook, has hit two monstrous over-boundaries to his counterpart Mitchell Santner in the ongoing NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I. The batter then went on to hammer a 35-ball 78, at a pulsating strike rate of 222.85.

Watch the astonishing hits of Brook here:

England Post A Mammoth 236/4 in NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I

Following a washout in the series opener, the visitors were off to a flier, courtesy of a blazing 44-run partnership off just 24 balls between opener Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell (24). But the hosts could not halt England’s flow of runs even after managing a breakthrough with Bethell’s dismissal in the final delivery of the powerplay.

Skipper Brook took on the charge along with Salt (85) and stitched a whirlwind 129-run partnership to set the stage for a perfect finishing act. The 27-year-old’s blazing heroics included six boundaries and five over-boundaries, most of which landed out of the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch.

Following these fierce knocks, last match’s top-scorer, Sam Curran, and Tom Banton, provided a brilliant finishing touch to power the total to a mammoth 236/4. Notably, skipper Santner was the most economical Black Caps bowler on the night, conceding 10.25 rpo.

ALSO READ:

New Zealand Suffers Early Blows in 200-plus Chase

In response, the hosts could not manage to get the start that they wanted while chasing the huge 200-plus total. English pacer Brydon Carse struck with double scalps in his first over of the match to dismiss Tim Robinson and Rachin Ravindra for single-digit scores.

However, the pivotal 69-run partnership between the wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman have steadied the ship as they need 147 runs in the last 10 overs to go 1-0 up in the series. Notably, the Kiwis are yet to clinch a T20I series against England at home.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.