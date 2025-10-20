Harry Brook Smashes Mitchell Santner On To The Roof Twice In An Over in NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Brook's astonishing 78-run knock powered England to a huge 236/4.

England’s white-ball captain, Harry Brook, has hit two monstrous over-boundaries to his counterpart Mitchell Santner in the ongoing NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I. The batter then went on to hammer a 35-ball 78, at a pulsating strike rate of 222.85.

England Post A Mammoth 236/4 in NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I

Following a washout in the series opener, the visitors were off to a flier, courtesy of a blazing 44-run partnership off just 24 balls between opener Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell (24). But the hosts could not halt England’s flow of runs even after managing a breakthrough with Bethell’s dismissal in the final delivery of the powerplay.

Skipper Brook took on the charge along with Salt (85) and stitched a whirlwind 129-run partnership to set the stage for a perfect finishing act. The 27-year-old’s blazing heroics included six boundaries and five over-boundaries, most of which landed out of the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch.

Following these fierce knocks, last match’s top-scorer, Sam Curran, and Tom Banton, provided a brilliant finishing touch to power the total to a mammoth 236/4. Notably, skipper Santner was the most economical Black Caps bowler on the night, conceding 10.25 rpo.

New Zealand Suffers Early Blows in 200-plus Chase

In response, the hosts could not manage to get the start that they wanted while chasing the huge 200-plus total. English pacer Brydon Carse struck with double scalps in his first over of the match to dismiss Tim Robinson and Rachin Ravindra for single-digit scores.

However, the pivotal 69-run partnership between the wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman have steadied the ship as they need 147 runs in the last 10 overs to go 1-0 up in the series. Notably, the Kiwis are yet to clinch a T20I series against England at home.

