New Zealand Veteran Returns To ODI Squad For England Series After Lengthy Absence

In an encouraging news for New Zealand, former skipper Kane Williamson and fast bowler Nathan Smith are set to return to the team for the ODI series against England. The series is scheduled to commence from October 26 in Tauranga. The two teams are currently battling it out in the T20I series, which hangs in the balance after the solitary game couldn’t derive a result.

Both Williamson and Smith last represented New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final against India, but were unavailable for the start of the home summer later. While Williamson had been recovering from a minor medical issue in the last month, Smith was finding his way back from an abdominal injury, which he sustained against Zimbabwe in August.

This would be the first time that Rob Walter, the coach for New Zealand, would be working with the team in the 50-over format. Walter had some encouraging words to say about the return of Williamson and Smith, and also voiced his opinions on the balance of the squad.

“Kane and Nathan have had to work hard to overcome their respective injuries and illness. Nathan’s still relatively new to his international career, but he’s impressed with his all-round skills and ability in the field”, said head coach Walter.

More to follow…