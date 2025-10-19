India Suffer Third Successive Defeat Despite Smriti Mandhana’s 88; Key Highlights From IND W vs ENG W Women’s World Cup 2025

India opener Smriti Mandhana continued her impressive form with the bat this year (after becoming the first women’s cricketer to hit 1k runs in a calendar year), slamming a fiery 88 against England but in the end it went in vain as England secured a narrow four-run win in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 today (October 19).

After close losses to South Africa and Australia, the Indian even once again faced an unfortunate outcome against England which marked their third third successive defeat in the ICC event.

Let’s take a look at the key highlights from the IND W vs ENG W game below.

Deepti Sharma continues to deliver with the bat and ball

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been fabulous in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 and she once again delivered the goods across departments. She first struck with the ball, taking a four-wicket haul with her spin before hitting a deft fifty to keep India’s hopes alive deep into the contest.

Deepti is currently the top wicket-taker of the tournament with 13 scalps to her name in five matches at an average of 19.69, while also hitting two fifties with the bat.

Harmanpreet Kaur finds form in crucial stage of the tournament

While India might have lost the contest, one of the few positives was skipper Harmanpreet Kaur finding her form with the bat. After four disappointing outings, Harmanpreet scored her first fifty of the tournament with a deft knock of run-a-ball 70. She will need to keep the momentum going if India has to script fightback in the tournament.

Heather Knight hits ODI century after four years

Veteran England batter Heather Knight gave a testament to her sheer class as he hit a flamboyant century (109 off 91) and was one of the chief architect’s of their win. Notably, this was Knight’s third ODI century and the first since September 2021. In the process, the 34-year-old also reached a new career high, registering her best score in the format.

