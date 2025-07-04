Former Bangladesh Captain Faces the Axe From T20I Squad for Sri Lanka Series

The 26-year-old has featured in only one out of the six T20I games Bangladesh played so far this year.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), earlier today, announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The nations are currently playing an all-format series hosted by Sri Lanka. The Islanders also have the edge after winning the two-Test series 1-0 and have started the three-match ODI leg with a win. The short-format series is slated to start from July 10.

All matches (50) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 PAL 154/8 MPS 128/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 151/5 MDS 145/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS 98/3 CCYMT 96/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 127/3 CCYMT 125/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 123/3 BSP 127/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 165/3 BSAS 130/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT 113/4 BSAS 189/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – INA-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR 194/3 LEX 22/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 96/10 MR 99/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 MINY – LAKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 332/4 SL-A 134/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS 102/5 BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG 178/7 DID 182/6 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOT – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W 154/4 SOM-W 148/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Saint George’s Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W 188/6 HAM-W 82/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings

Notably, former Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, has failed to make the cut, owing to his poor form. For the unversed, Shanto had stepped down from T20I captaincy earlier in January in a bid to focus on his batting. Furthermore, Shanto had featured in only one out of the six T20I matches Bangladesh played this year which suggests the management’s indication to move away from him and have finally taken a bold decision to drop him.

The 26-year-old, who recently relinquished his captaincy reins in Tests too after the loss to Sri Lanka, has lost his leadership across all three formats in a span of six months after BCB decided to remove him as ODI captain ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

ALSO READ:

Najmul Hossain Shanto and five other Bangladesh players lose their spot in T20I side

Apart from Shanto, five other Bangladesh players have lost their spot, who were part of the Pakistan T20I series that took place in May. The players who faced the axe are Soumya Sarkar, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Nahid Rana and Khaled Ahmed.

On the other hand, two players will be returning after a long hiatus. all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has made a return to the T20I setup after a gap of one year. Mohammad Naim too made a return after a three-year wait following his consistent scores in the 2024-25 domestic season. The left-handed batter scored 511 runs in the last BPL season with an average of 42.58 and strike-rate of over 140. The other returnees are Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Nasum Ahmed.

The Bangla Tigers have lost their last two T20I series against Pakistan and UAE and will be hoping to turnaround their fortunes when they lock horns against the Lankans next.

Bangladesh T20I squad for Sri Lanka series: Litton Kumar Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.