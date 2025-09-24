Former England Pacer Namedrops Two South Africa Batters, No Australia Players in His Next Fab Four Picks

He has shared his views on which of the current youngsters could feature in the list of the next 'Fab Four.'

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has shared his views on which of the current youngsters could feature in the list of the next ‘Fab Four.’ Earlier, four of the stalwarts who had dominated the scoreboards in the entire 2010s, especially in the Test format, were given the title. The star-studded quartet included India’s Virat Kohli, Australian Steve Smith, England’s Joe Root and Kane Williamson from New Zealand.

Stuart Broad Picks His Next Fab Four

In a show with the English wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, the bowler was asked to predict which upcoming players he thinks would be considered as the next generation of ‘Fab Four.’ Firstly, he named two of the Indian stars, recently appointed red-ball captain Shubman Gill and the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Both the batters have had stunning outings in India’s latest five-Test tour of England.

Gill shattered many of the records to notch up a magnificent 754 runs, including three tons and a double-hundred. With these extraordinary stats, the 25-year-old went on to become the highest run-scorer of the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar series. Jaiswal also entered the top 10 run-getters list of that series with 411 runs in his maiden England tour, including two centuries and as many fifty-plus scores.

“Shubman Gill has got to be in that conversation. Jaiswal, he has got huge talent and the ability to take the game away. Lhuan-dre Pretorius from South Africa, whom I watched in SA 20, young kid, I think 18-19. He strikes it a bit like a young Graeme Smith, hits it in unusual areas but clean,” stressed Broad on a YouTube video.

ALSO READ:

Stuart Broad also spoke about two of the Proteas youngsters, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis, who have showcased a smashing form in recent times. The 19-year-old Pretorious has some great First-Class stats to his name. The gloveman has scored 720 runs in just 13 innings, including four hundreds, at an average of 65.45.

However, while Brevis has already established himself as a great limited-overs player, the fans are yet to witness his heroics in the longest format of the game. Notably, the 39-year-old also picked their current white-ball skipper Harry Brook to feature in the upcoming ‘Fab Four’ list.

“Dewald Brevis has a huge amount of talent. I don’t think we’ll see loads of him on the red-ball stage, but certainly in the white-ball format. Harry Brook is in that conversation. I know he’s England captain in the white-ball stuff, but he’s still young, up and coming cricketer. So he is penned in,” he added.

No Australia Picks in Broad’s Fab Four As Rachin Ravindra Slides in

While making up the list, the English pacer mentioned that he could not see any of the players from their arch-rivals, Australia’s side, who could go on to earn a spot in that future top-four. But he pointed out another young batter, Rachin Ravindra, who might make an appearance in that quartet in the future.

“I’m not deliberately not mentioning an Australian. I just can’t necessarily think of a up and young coming player. I think Ravindra from New Zealand,” asserted the bowler.

Buttler also acknowledged Broad’s latest pick by emphasising his recent The Hundred 2025 stint with the youngster. He noted the Kiwi player’s blazing form while representing the Manchester Originals and also the unbeaten 123-run knock in the ICC Men’s CWC 2023 opener in Ahmedabad. Moreover, the 25-year-old has some decent Test figures to his name. The southpaw has scored 1,224 runs in 17 red-ball matches, including three tons and four half-centuries, at an average of 42.20.

“I’ve recently played with him at the Manchester Originals. He’s scored a great hundred against us in the World Cup in India and I thought what a top player. He’s obviously done well in Test cricket as well,” said Buttler.

But after all the discussions, England’s limited-over skipper Brook, New Zealand’s promising all-rounder Ravindra and India’s star pair of Gill and Jaiswal were the final upcoming ‘Fab Four’ picks of the former England seamer.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.