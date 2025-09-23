News
Sam Curran Stays In the Mix, Key All-rounder Axed As England Announce Squads For New Zealand White-ball Series
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: September 23, 2025
3 min read

England last played an ODI against the Kiwis in New Zealand in 2018.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) are on a squad declaration spree. Moments after announcing their squad for the all-important Ashes 2025 series, the board has also rolled out the teams which will be playing against New Zealand in the white-ball series. The white-ball series will be played well before the Ashes series begins. Sam Curran once again found a place in the squad for both the series, but Will Jacks was given the axe.

The white-ball series will start with the shortest format in Christchurch on October 18. The subsequent matches will be played on October 20 and 23, in Christchurch and Auckland respectively. The teams will have a two-day break before the ODI series begins on October 26. However, the 50-over games will all be played at different venues, each posing a different challenge. The series will start in Mount Maunganui, with the next two matches in Hamilton and Wellington.

The English team has not been on the tour to New Zealand for an ODI series after 2018. The last time they stepped foot on New Zealand soil, they won the five-match ODI series by a margin of 3-2.

Sam Curran Finds a Place In England’s Squad

The English bowling all-rounder was a part of the recent series against Ireland. He played the first T20I, and made a significant contribution with the bat, scoring 27 off just 15 deliveries with three sixes. The Englishmen were chasing a tally of 196, and the cameo played by Curran helped them chase the target down with 14 balls to spare.

On the other hand, he could not do much with the ball, and went for 43 runs in the four overs he bowled. The English management has chosen him over Will Jacks which sends a strong message. England might be looking at fast bowling all-rounders, who might increase their chances of winning in the series. Curran, with his skills and variations with the ball was always a strong contender. Moreover, his cameos with the bat are of great use.

Having said that, if England are looking to give Curran a long rope in the shortest formats again, they might have to think about some stuff. With the upcoming T20 World Cup in the subcontinent, the team would want spin-bowling all-rounders in their ranks. And hence, someone like Will Jacks might still be very handy to the team.

England Squads For the White-ball Series Against New Zealand

ODI squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

T20I squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

