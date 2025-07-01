News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
former-kkr-stars-brett-lee-and-chris-lynn-named-in-australia-champions-squad-for-world-championship-of-legends-2025
news

Former KKR Stars Named in Australia Champions Squad for World Championship of Legends 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 1, 2025
2 min read

Australia Champions will take on England Champions in their tournament opener.

former-kkr-stars-brett-lee-and-chris-lynn-named-in-australia-champions-squad-for-world-championship-of-legends-2025

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stars Brett Lee and Chris Lynn have been named in Australia Champions’ squad for the upcoming World Championship of Legends tournament.

Who are the Australia cricketers apart from Brett Lee and Chris Lynn?

The six-team tournament will take place in England from July 18 to August 2. Apart from Brett Lee and Chris Lynn, the Australia Champions squad also consists of Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting, Nathan Coulter-Nile, D’Arcy Short and Peter Siddle.

ALSO READ:

“It’s a great chance to feel the rush of competitive cricket again,” Brett Lee said. “To wear the Australian colours alongside old mates—it doesn’t get better. We’re coming to entertain, but we’re also coming to win,” added the former New South Wales speedster.

World Championship of Legends details

India Champions, Australia Champions, West Indies Champions, South Africa Champions, England Champions and Pakistan Champions are the teams that will feature in the 2025 edition of the World Championship of Legends.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

166/7

Mahipar Stars MPS

171/5

Mahipar Stars beat Maiwand Champions by 5 runs

Mahipar Stars beat Maiwand Champions by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

176/8

Pamir Legends PAL

58/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
Sofia Stars SOST

148/5

BSCU All Stars BSAS

100/8

Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 48 runs

Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 48 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

119/6

BSCU All Stars BSAS

118/5

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BSCU All Stars by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

82/10

Sofia Stars SOST

116/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU All Stars BSAS

75/5

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
India tour of England, Test, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
North West Warriors NWW

186/7

Munster Reds MUR

5/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

75/3

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

73/10

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen beat Irises Cricket Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

Matches will be held in Birmingham, Leicester, Northampton and Leeds and as the name suggests, the tournament will feature cricketers who have retired from international cricket. Australia Champions will take on England Champions in their opening match of the tournament on July 19.

India Champions had beaten Pakistan Champions in last year’s final to clinch the inaugural edition.

Australia Champions squad for World Championship of Legends: Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Brett Lee, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Peter Siddle, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Rob Quiney, Nathan Coulter-Nile, D’Arcy Short, Stephen O’Keefe, Brett Lee.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia Champions
Brett Lee
Chris Lynn
Cricket
World Championship of Legends
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

'Very Dangerous Player' - England Skipper Ben Stokes Hails Last Match Centurion Rishabh Pant Ahead of 2nd Eng vs Ind Test

‘Very Dangerous Player’ – England Skipper Ben Stokes Hails Last Match Centurion Ahead of 2nd Eng vs Ind Test

The second England vs India Test will begin on July 2.
6:04 pm
Sreejita Sen
After Maiden Test Century, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Corbin Bosch Dazzles With a Fifer To Become a Priority Pick for IPL 2026 Retention

After Maiden Test Century, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Dazzles With a Fifer To Become a Priority Pick for IPL 2026 Retention

5:53 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
3 Teams That Could Target Mohammed Siraj if Gujarat Titans Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

3 Teams That Could Target Mohammed Siraj if Gujarat Titans Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

He scalped only 16 wickets in 15 matches of the IPL 2025.
5:41 pm
Sreejita Sen
‘Face Bumrah With Caution, Bazball the Rest’ - Ravichandran Ashwin Decodes England's Plans, Provides IND With a Solution Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘Face Bumrah With Caution, Bazball the Rest’ – Ravichandran Ashwin Decodes England’s Plans, Provides IND With a Solution Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

England will take on India in the second Test starting July 2.
5:35 pm
Amogh Bodas
Kuldeep Yadav Set To Be Ignored Despite India Looking To Play With Two Spinners in 2nd ENG vs IND Test

Kuldeep Yadav Set To Be Ignored Despite India Looking To Play With Two Spinners in 2nd ENG vs IND Test

5:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Sanju Samson trade from rajasthan royals to csk ipl 2026

CSK Confirm Interest In Sanju Samson Trade Before IPL 2026 Auction

The keeper-batter has played for the Rajasthan Royals for 10 seasons
4:52 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.