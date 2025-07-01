Former KKR Stars Named in Australia Champions Squad for World Championship of Legends 2025

Australia Champions will take on England Champions in their tournament opener.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stars Brett Lee and Chris Lynn have been named in Australia Champions’ squad for the upcoming World Championship of Legends tournament.

Who are the Australia cricketers apart from Brett Lee and Chris Lynn?

The six-team tournament will take place in England from July 18 to August 2. Apart from Brett Lee and Chris Lynn, the Australia Champions squad also consists of Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting, Nathan Coulter-Nile, D’Arcy Short and Peter Siddle.

“It’s a great chance to feel the rush of competitive cricket again,” Brett Lee said. “To wear the Australian colours alongside old mates—it doesn’t get better. We’re coming to entertain, but we’re also coming to win,” added the former New South Wales speedster.

World Championship of Legends details



India Champions, Australia Champions, West Indies Champions, South Africa Champions, England Champions and Pakistan Champions are the teams that will feature in the 2025 edition of the World Championship of Legends.

Matches will be held in Birmingham, Leicester, Northampton and Leeds and as the name suggests, the tournament will feature cricketers who have retired from international cricket. Australia Champions will take on England Champions in their opening match of the tournament on July 19.

India Champions had beaten Pakistan Champions in last year’s final to clinch the inaugural edition.

Australia Champions squad for World Championship of Legends: Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Brett Lee, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Peter Siddle, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Rob Quiney, Nathan Coulter-Nile, D’Arcy Short, Stephen O’Keefe, Brett Lee.

