Gambhir thinks this player will be key for India in the World Cup Final against Australia

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has heaped plaudits on an Indian middle-order batter, hailing him as the "biggest game changer" in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. Gambhir, speaking on Star Sports, underscored the player's remarkable journey from battling for his place after an injury to scoring a scintillating century in just 70 balls during the knockout stage.

In the semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday (November 15), Shreyas Iyer made history by becoming the first middle-order batter to surpass 500 runs in a single edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Throughout the tournament, Iyer has maintained exemplary form, accumulating 526 runs at an impressive average of 75.14 and a strike rate exceeding 113. His exceptional performance includes two centuries and three fifties, positioning him as the seventh-highest run-scorer in the competition.

Gambhir highlights why Shreyas Iyer will be crucial in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia

"Shreyas Iyer is the biggest game changer for me in this World Cup. He was injured and had to fight for his place, and to score a century in 70 balls in the knockout is simply outstanding. He'll be the key for India in the final when Maxwell and Zampa bowl," remarked Gambhir.

During the semi-final clash in Wankhede, Iyer played a pivotal role, scoring 105 runs off 70 balls. His aggressive innings comprised four boundaries and eight sixes, with a remarkable strike rate of 150.

As India gears up to face Australia in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19), all eyes will be on Shreyas whom Gambhir believes will be crucial, particularly in handling the challenges posed by Australian spinners Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa.

