mohammed siraj eng vs ind 1st test ravichandran ashwin
news

‘Had To Dry Up Runs’ – Former India All-rounder Says Mohammed Siraj’s Economy Hurt India’s Bowling in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 25, 2025
3 min read

Siraj got two wickets across two innings after bowling 41 overs

mohammed siraj eng vs ind 1st test ravichandran ashwin

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin felt that the biggest flaw in India’s gameplan in the first Test defeat against England in Leeds was Mohammed Siraj going for too many runs.

Ashwin felt that the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja bowled well but Siraj being unable to dry runs up at the other end foiled India’s plans at Headingley.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Bumrah was once again India’s best bowler by a mile in the match as he claimed 5-83 in the first innings. Even though he went wicketless in the second innings, the 31-year-old bowled 19 overs and gave away 57 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin says Mohammed Siraj’s economy key to ENG vs IND 1st Test

Prasidh claimed three wickets in the first innings but conceded at a worrisome 6.34 runs per over. The Karnataka pacer got 2-92 from his 15 overs in the second innings but once again conceded at 6.14.

Siraj meanwhile, failed to provide a wicket-taking threat in both innings despite bowling 41 overs in the match.

“For bowlers to find a rhythm immediately on a tour is a big challenge. For example, Morne Morkle is abnormally tall. Similarly with Ishant Sharma. Even Prasidh Krishna, who is abnormally tall, finds it tough to get that rhythm,” Ashwin said on his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat.

ALSO READ:

Ashwin felt that Siraj being economical would’ve tilted the control of the match back in India’s favour. Chasing 371, England opener Zak Crawley (65) and Ben Duckett (149) added 188 to set up a five-wicket victory and take a 1-0 lead in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy.

“So Prasidh is inexperienced, but when he is getting it right, he is producing a wicket-taking delivery. On one end Bumrah is bowling beautifully and Jadeja is holding up one end beautifully. When you have Bumrah bowling well at one and Prasidh getting it right, you need Mohammed Siraj to dry up runs,” Ashwin added.

Ashwin suggests Kuldeep Yadav as a second spin option

Jadeja, despite claiming the key wicket of Ben Stokes, was taken apart by Duckett and Joe Root in the fourth innings as the surface became more conducive to bat. Ashwin suggested that Kuldeep Yadav can be a second spinner in the Playing XI for the second Test at Edgbaston depending on the surface.

“I think they have studied the English batters better now and will get a better strategy. I wouldn’t suggest massive changes are needed for the second Test, but if they are considering a second spinner if the wicket stays dry just like this, then I would think to play Kuldeep,” Ashwin said.

