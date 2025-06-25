‘Don’t Do Somersaults’: Recently Retired Indian Star Issues Big Caution to Rishabh Pant for His Cartwheel Celebration

Rishab Pant – the entertainer was visible in full flow during the recent ENG vs IND 1st Test despite a loss for the Men in Blue. The dynamic left-hander slammed twin centuries and in the process scripted history as the only Indian wicketkeeper-batter and the second in the world to achieve the landmark feat.

Notably, after hitting the ton in the first innings at Headingley, Pant brought out his iconic cartwheel celebration where he would do a somersault. While it definitely entertained the fans apart from his batting, retired Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin issued a big caution.

Speaking in a video on his Youtube channel Ash Ki Baat, the veteran offie said,

“Please don’t do somersaults. During Test matches, the body gets fatigued. In IPL it’s different because you will not play more than 50-60 balls and the workload is less. He is already a bonafide top batter in the Indian team and he doesn’t need to prove anything.”

ALSO READ:

Ravichandran Ashwin shares an important message for Gautam Gambhir to pass onto Rishabh Pant

Ashwin had another important takeaway from the series opener and urged either Gautam Gambhir or Shubman Gill to pass on the message to Pant.

He urged that either the coach or the captain laud Pant for his batting heroics but also motivate him to build on his century and convert it into a double ton when he is in the zone, especially with a relatively weak batting tail.

Ash added, “If i was Gautam Gambhir or Shubman Gill, I would have taken Rishabh Pant to a corner and tell him ‘You batted impeccably’ but can I request you to make a double hundred next time you are at 130.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.