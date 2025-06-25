‘Can’t Win With 1.5 Bowlers’ – Former India Player Makes Bold Statement, Lauds Shubman Gill After India’s Loss in ENG vs IND 1st Test

The second Test between England and India will commence from July 2 at Edgbaston.

The first Test between England and India is done and dusted. India has managed to squander their chances, giving the game away in both their innings. The visitors became the first team in the history of Test cricket to lose after scoring five centuries in a match. After all that went down on the last day of the Test, there have been several narratives by many experts thrashing the Indians, even saying that Shubman Gill did a pretty dismal job on his very first assignment. India dropped about seven catches in the match and had no support from their lower order in terms of batting, which led to their downfall.

Having said that, former Indian player Mohammad Kaif had a different point of view. According to Kaif, Shubman Gill outsmarted English skipper Ben Stokes in terms of leadership skills. And hence, the former cricketer expressed that the young Indian skipper needs more praise than criticism. He also went on to emphasize the fact that India played with one and a half bowlers, and Gill managed them well. He also went on to say that there was no support from Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna.

“As a young captain, Gill did brilliantly by giving Bumrah [Jasprit Bumrah] four overs [per spell] and rotating him well. He led better than Ben Stokes. He was a helpless captain because he was playing with one and a half bowlers in Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Gill used his resources well”, Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Shubman Gill on Captaincy Debut

The Indian skipper had some experience of playing on English soil, but none as a skipper. And his first outing was quite bittersweet. The 25-year-old got off to a blistering start in the match, scoring a wonderful 147 in the first innings. Tons from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant uplifted India’s total to a massive 471. Kaif also lauded Gill’s century under extreme pressure.

“I will praise him a lot because it was a big Test for him in this series, especially in England. He showed everyone that he can deliver with the bat, and surely silenced his critics”, added Kaif in support of the young Indian skipper.

Post India’s traumatic loss to England, captain Gill admitted that the plan was to set a target around 430 runs, but the lower-middle order collapse never allowed India to get there. Moreover, he felt that bowlers gave their all, but the dropped catches played their part. India’s next assignment will be at Edgbaston, a venue which they have yet to conquer in Test cricket.

