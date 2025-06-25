WTC 2025-27 Standings: Where Does India Rank in New World Test Championship Cycle After Loss in ENG vs IND 1st Test?

The Indian team started their new World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) cycle with a heartbreaking loss against England in the first of the five-Test series at Headingley last night (June 24). The Three Lions recorded a historic chase of 371 runs as Shubman Gill’s wait for his first win as India Test skipper got extended.

Under Gill, the Men in Blue are also eyeing to break a jinx of 18 years of not having won a series on English soil, with the last success coming back in 2007.

Furthermore, India had failed to qualify for the WTC final in the last cycle after losing two finals previously and will be hoping to make amends this time around. Let’s take a look at where they stand after the recent Headingley result.

WTC 2025-27 Standings

With the loss against England, India are currently placed fourth in the table while the hosts take the top spot. On the other hand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh played out a draw in the first Test of the two-match series. The remaining five teams – Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan are yet to play their respective first games in the new cycle.

Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT England 1 1 0 0 12 100 Bangladesh 1 0 0 1 4 33.33 Sri Lanka 1 0 0 1 4 33.33 India 1 0 1 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 0 (Updated after ENG vs IND 1st Test at Headingley)

