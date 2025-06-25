News
WTC 2025-27 Standings: Where Does India Rank in New World Test Championship Cycle After Loss in ENG vs IND 1st Test?
news

WTC 2025-27 Standings: Where Does India Rank in New World Test Championship Cycle After Loss in ENG vs IND 1st Test?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 25, 2025
2 min read
WTC 2025-27 Standings: Where Does India Rank in New World Test Championship Cycle After Loss in ENG vs IND 1st Test?

The Indian team started their new World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) cycle with a heartbreaking loss against England in the first of the five-Test series at Headingley last night (June 24). The Three Lions recorded a historic chase of 371 runs as Shubman Gill’s wait for his first win as India Test skipper got extended.

Under Gill, the Men in Blue are also eyeing to break a jinx of 18 years of not having won a series on English soil, with the last success coming back in 2007.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Furthermore, India had failed to qualify for the WTC final in the last cycle after losing two finals previously and will be hoping to make amends this time around. Let’s take a look at where they stand after the recent Headingley result.

ALSO READ:

WTC 2025-27 Standings

With the loss against England, India are currently placed fourth in the table while the hosts take the top spot. On the other hand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh played out a draw in the first Test of the two-match series. The remaining five teams – Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan are yet to play their respective first games in the new cycle.

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawPointsPCT
England110012100
Bangladesh1001433.33
Sri Lanka1001433.33
India101000
Australia000000
New Zealand000000
Pakistan000000
South Africa000000
West Indies000000
(Updated after ENG vs IND 1st Test at Headingley)

ENG vs IND
World Test Championship
WTC
WTC 2025-27
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

