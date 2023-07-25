Harmanpreet Kaur suspended by ICC; to miss first two matches of Asian Games

The Indian captain admitted her guilt to both the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has received a suspension for the next two international matches due to two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct. The incidents took place during the third match of the ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

The first breach occurred when Kaur, feeling frustrated after her dismissal struck the wickets with her bat upon being adjudged caught at slip off spinner Nahida Akter. This act was classified as a Level 2 offence, resulting in a 50 percent match fee fine and three demerit points added to her disciplinary record. Her action was considered to be a violation of article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire’s decision."

Kaur was also fined 25 percent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence as she openly criticized the umpiring during the presentation ceremony. This breach was related to "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match."

The Indian captain admitted her guilt to both the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, a formal hearing was deemed unnecessary and the penalties were swiftly implemented.

Typically, a Level 2 breach carries a penalty ranging from 50 to 100 percent of the player's match fee and three or four demerit points. On the other hand, a Level 1 breach results in a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, up to a maximum penalty of 50 percent of the player's match fee and one or two demerit points.

Due to the accumulation of four demerit points, Kaur's suspension points totaled to two and resulted in her suspension from either one Test match or two ODIs or two T20Is, depending on which comes first for the team. Kaur is likely to miss the first couple of matches at the Asian Games which is the next tournament in the calendar next.

