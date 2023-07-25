"Ridiculous thing to say" - Ricky Ponting rubbishes Joe Root's suggestion to extend play

The persisting issue of slow over-rates in Test cricket, combined with England's inconsistent weather causing further disruptions prompted Root to question why more decisive measures were not taken to prevent the loss of overs

Former Australia skipper turned pundit Ricky Ponting has criticized Joe Root's suggestions to address bad weather and slow over-rates in Test matches by extending sessions into the evening. Ponting termed it as "ridiculous" and incompatible with the current cricket laws.

The unpredictable weather in Manchester proved to be detrimental to England's chances of leveling a gripping Ashes series at 2-2 during the recent fourth Test. The match ended in a lacklustre draw, leaving Root frustrated with the circumstances that led to the entire final day being washed out.

The persisting issue of slow over-rates in Test cricket, combined with England's inconsistent weather causing further disruptions prompted Root to question why more decisive measures were not taken to prevent the loss of overs, as he expressed during an interview with BBC TMS after the fourth Test.

“It doesn’t get dark here in England until 10pm in the summer, why can’t we just play until we bowl the overs?” asked Root during the Manchester Test.

Rain plays spoilsport in England's pursuit of a series win

Ponting discussed Root's comments with host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review and the Australia legend was clear with his assessment of them.

“You can't just choose to change the laws of the game whenever you want to. I'm sure there have been times when England have wanted to not get back out there and play themselves. I mean, that's just a ridiculous thing to say,” Ponting said.

England had dominated three days of play at Old Trafford, making a powerful statement by bowling Australia out for 317 after opting to put them in to bat—a daring decision considering the venue's history. Their aggressive batting then led to a substantial lead. With Australia five wickets down, England appeared to be in a strong position to win the Test before rain intervened and thwarted their chances.

