Michael Vaughan drops bombshell revelation; two Australia stars to retire after Ashes

Former Three Lions skipper Michael Vaughan has dropped a bombshell, declaring two Australia cricketers are poised to retire from Test cricket at The Oval after the culmination of the ongoing Ashes series.

The 48-year-old revealed that there was a 'whisper' from reporters at Old Trafford during the fourth Test where the two Aussie superstars could call it quits when it comes to the traditional form of the game.

If the rumours turn out to be true, it would leave a gaping hole in Australia's red-ball squad that could take years to fill.

'The whisper in Manchester was....and I have no idea where they [journalists] are getting this whisper, but that Warner, if he plays at The Oval, it will probably be his last Test,' Vaughan said on Fox Cricket.

'And there was [also] quite a strong whisper about Steve Smith that it could be his last time out for Australia as well."

David Warner had previously announced his retirement date

Australia opener David Warner stated last month he will play his final Test against Pakistan next January in Sydney. However, following his yet another underwhelming Ashes on English soil with the bat, his place in the XI is anything but guaranteed.

On the other hand, dynamic right-hander Steve Smith has long been touted as Australia's best player - and while events in Cape Town five years ago under his leadership led to a 12-month suspension and stained his reputation, 'Smudge' is irreplaceable in the eyes of many cricket fans.

Meanwhile, former selector Mark Waugh believes Pat Cummins' days are numbered as Australia's captain.

The fifth Test at The Oval in London begins on July 27. The series is currently poised at 2-1 in favour of Australia but the hosts will aim to overturn it and level terms after rain dampened their ambitions of a series win by forcing a draw in the 4th Test at Manchester.

