"Dhoni made Jadeja" - Ex-CSK star sheds light on rift between the duo

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have earned a reputation as one of the strongest franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Though the team has faced a few setbacks on occasion, they have consistently bounced back with remarkable vigor, as evidenced in the last two editions.

In 2022, CSK faced a challenging season as they finished second last. However, they made a stunning comeback in the subsequent edition, securing the coveted trophy and bolstering their overall IPL title count to five.

Notably, the 2022 season saw a unique twist as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took over the captaincy, despite MS Dhoni's availability in the camp. Unfortunately, this decision did not yield the desired results, leading Jadeja to step down from the captaincy midway through the season, handing the reins back to Dhoni.

However, in the following year, there were no captaincy changes, and CSK once again emerged as champions under the astute leadership of MS Dhoni. Before the start of the season, speculations arose regarding Jadeja's potential departure from the franchise. Nevertheless, he proved to be a key figure in the team's success, garnering fame by striking a four off the second last ball and a six off the final ball in the gripping final match.

Rayudu sheds light on the dynamic between Dhoni and Jadeja

Ambati Rayudu, who was part of the franchise during both the mentioned seasons, retired after the 2023 final. He shed light on the dynamic between Dhoni and Jadeja, quashing any rumors of a possible rift between the two players.

"I don't think Jaddu (Jadeja) was upset with Mahi bhai at all. It was just that he was sad because the team wasn't doing great. Everyone's performances that year were not coming up to the mark," Rayudu said on BehindWoodsTV Youtube channel.

"He (Dhoni) has put this team and has made Jaddu (Jadeja) what he is today. He has nurtured him for what, 10-12 years. So he would naturally be happy that the product that he made has won the final for CSK after whatever happened last year," added Rayudu.

