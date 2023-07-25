Can we see India do 'Bazball' frequently? Ishan Kishan responds

The young Indian wicketkeeper-batter blazed 52* off 34 deliveries as India raced to their desired declaration post in the third-innings against West Indies in Trinidad.

As India stormed their way to the desired third-innings declaration in the rain-marred Trinidad Test against the West Indies, question did the rounds if the Asian giants are up to imbibing and replicating England's ultraggressive 'Bazball' tactics.

Mindful of intermittent rains and terrible weather forecast for the final two days, India raced along to 181/2 in just 24 overs before putting West Indies back in. The opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma batted with incredible intent and belligerence against the hapless Calypso Kings before Ishan Kishan, promoted to No.4, belted an unbeaten 52* off just 34 deliveries.

That India are pretty much capable of operating with such high-end strike rates has never been in doubt, but it's a facet of their abilities they've seldom put to use. At least not with such brutality and utmost freedom. But their pursuit for early declaration in Port of Spain re-sparked debates if the Indian team can be seen regularly indulging in the ploy England have been advertising for the past year.

After the draw was confirmed, Kishan was asked by the press if there could be a likelihood of fans seeing the Indian team belt the opposition attacks more frequently in Tests. The young Indian cricketer pleaded caution to the wind and said Trinidad was a case of India completely dedicating them to a situation.

Kishan on India playing 'Bazball'?

India went at a collective run rate of 7.54 for the passage of play they could bat either side of a rain break on the penultimate afternoon while hitting 14 fours and 6 sixes and regularly finding singles amidst defensive fields set by the Caribbean team.

Kishan was able to hammer the ball away with a strike rate of 152.94 and smashed consecutive maximums, including a one-handed blaze over the long-on's head, just before skipper Rohit Sharma declared the Indian innings.

"It's not necessary that everyday you come in and start playing fast cricket. That should depend on the situation. The condition of the pitches also plays a role in how quickly one can score runs," the young gun told the press.

Kishan echoed the Indian batting ethos by stating that the team's intent with the bat is directly aligned with the nature of the surfaces in play and the circumstances they walk up to the crease in. It is highly improbable that India would come out blasting regardless of the lengths bowled on a green seaming track in South Africa later this year. Unlike, England.

"Mostly, where we play, wickets are not that easy...there is turn and bounce. So, playing quick on those surfaces there is no point because you need to read the wicket properly," Kishan said.

"If you get a wicket where you can score quick runs and the need of the hour is to do that, then every player in the (Indian) team has the capability to perform that role."

"The kind of players we have and the number of formats and matches that we play, everyone knows his role -- which match one has to play in what manner. So, personally, I feel, every match we don't need to play like that (score quickly), but it should be situation-based," he added.