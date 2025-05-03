‘He’s Still Very Difficult To Pick’: Virat Kohli Picks THIS KKR Bowler As the Toughest He Has Faced in T20s

RCB's Virat Kohli has scored 443 runs from 10 matches in IPL 2025 so far.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has picked West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine as the toughest bowler he has faced in T20s. Virat Kohli and Sunil Narine have faced off in both international cricket as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL) multiple times.

In 21 T20 innings, Virat Kohli has scored 171 runs at a strike-rate of 101.78 against Sunil Narine. The spinner, on the other hand, has dismissed Virat Kohli four times.

In the IPL, Sunil Narine plays for current defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. “In T20 cricket I think Sunil Narine for a consistent amount of time, 15 years, he’s still very difficult to pick,” Virat Kohli said during an event organised by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kohli says Malinga, Adil Rashid toughest ODI bowlers

In terms of ODIs, the Delhi-born cricketer picked for Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga and England spinner Adil Rashid among the toughest he has faced. “In ODIs, I think Malinga was pretty good. He was difficult to face. Adil Rashid is very good. He’s probably the toughest ODI spinner that I have ever faced. He’s very , very good,” added the former India captain.

Virat Kohli picked legendary England speedster James Anderson as the toughest he has faced in Tests. Kohli has scored 305 runs against Anderson and has been dismissed seven times. “In Test cricket, James Anderson in England was by far the toughest,” he said.



Virat Kohli’s IPL 2025 campaign so far

Virat Kohli has enjoyed quite a successful run in IPL 2025 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In 10 innings, the 36-year-old has scored 443 runs at a strike-rate of 138.87 including six fifties. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently in third place in the IPL 2025 standings with 14 points from 10 matches. The Rajat Patidar-led side will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru on Saturday.

