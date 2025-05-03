Kagiso Rabada Suspended For Drug Usage: Gujarat Titans Pacer Makes Shocking Admission on Why He Flew Back From IPL 2025

He played only two matches for GT.

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada, who was bought for a lucrative amount of INR 10.75 crores at the auction featured in only two matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) before leaving midway.

While the GT management cited personal reasons, there was no official clarity behind the reason for the decision.

It has now been understood that the Proteas pacer has been suspended for using recreational drugs. The transgression took place during the SA20, during which he represented MI Cape Town.

He confirmed the same via an official statement through South Africa’s players’ union that he is currently serving a provisional suspension and hence had to return to South Africa.

“As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons,” Rabada said in his statement. “This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug,” the statement read.

Rabada is a pacer of lofty repute, capable of changing match complexion single-handedly. In the two matches he played for GT, he contributed with two scalps.

In a good news for the Titans, Rabada has now returned to India after serving his hiatus in the Rainbow Nation, ESPN has confirmed. His return will be a big boost for the team, especially now they are in contention for a playoffs spot. It remains to be seen if and when he features again in the GT lineup.

The Shubman Gill-led side is currently second in the points table with seven wins from 10 games and 14 points. In Rabada’s absence, Prasidh Krishna took over the onus of delivering the goods and is currently the leader of the purple cap standings with 19 wickets in 10 matches.

