‘Should be on the Flight’: Former India Player Backs Gujarat Titans Pacer to Join India Test Series Squad Against England

He has scalped 19 wickets in 10 matches of the IPL 2025 so far.

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna should make it to the national Test squad for the series against England. The five-match red-ball series will kick off on June 20.

The former opener has also compared him with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood. According to Chopra, both of them have similar kinds of bowling actions and strategies against the batters.

“It seems like he and Hazlewood are mirror images of each other. They are similar kinds of bowlers. They have a high-arm action and pitch the ball slightly behind the good length, and trouble the batters a little with bounce,” he stated on his YouTube Channel.

Aakash Chopra on Prasidh Krishna

The cricketer-turned-commentator hopes that the GT pacer earns a Test team call-up from the BCCI after his brilliant performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, especially last night against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

“It was a god-like performance. I feel you should take him to England. If he remains in such form, he should be on the flight to England, and I really hope he is,” said Chopra.

Krishna bagged two wickets while giving away just 19 runs in his quota of four overs. He maintained an economy of just 4.75. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his exceptional figures.

ALSO READ:

However, the pacer has scalped eight wickets in his three Test matches so far. Among those, six wickets came against Australia in the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar match in Sydney earlier this year.

GT in IPL 2025

The IPL 2022 champions, GT, are in brilliant form. With their 38-run victory over SRH last night, GT are just a win away from their playoff qualification.

They also hold a strong chance to finish in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table. Shubman Gill and Co. will next go head-to-head with the five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.