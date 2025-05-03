News
Ajay Jadeja Compares Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill with Virat Kohli Amid a Brilliant IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

‘Similar in Style’: Ajay Jadeja Compares THIS Player with Virat Kohli Amid a Brilliant IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He has notched up five half-centuries in the IPL 2025 so far.

Ajay Jadeja Compares Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill with Virat Kohli Amid a Brilliant IPL 2025

Former India player Ajay Jadeja has applauded the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill for his exceptional skillset in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Moreover, he has also compared the youngster with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart, Virat Kohli. He has found similarities between the two batters’ strategies of playing shots and consistency.

“It’s business as usual with Shubman Gill because this man is just so consistent. We have a Virat Kohli in our country, but Gill is no less. If you look at the consistency with which he scores, it’s similar in style. They don’t take unnecessary risks, they wait for the bowler to make a mistake. Unless absolutely required, you rarely see them throw their wicket away. Skill-wise, Gill is outstanding,” opined Jadeja on a Jio Hotstar show.

Ajay Jadeja picks best shots of Shubman Gill against SRH

The 54-year-old handpicked some Gill’s best shots from last night against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He chose the flick over-boundary behind the square leg off Mohammed Shami and another six over the mid-wicket off SRH skipper Pat Cummins.

“What stood out were those three [two] big hits. One over mid-wicket off Pat Cummins and another off the other pacer. That was a new element today. Otherwise, he remains rock solid,” stated Jadeja.

Notably, Gill has put up 456 runs in 10 matches of the IPL 2025. He has maintained an impressive strike rate of 162.02 and an average of 51.67 so far. The 25-year-old is also placed fourth in the highest run-scorers list (Orange Cap) of this edition, just a spot above Kohli.

ALSO READ:

GT vs SRH in IPL 2025

After electing to field first at the Narendra Modi Stadium, SRH bowlers conceded 224 runs while managing six wickets in 20 overs. Both GT openers, Sai Sudharsan and Gill, provided a strong start to the team with their 48 (23) and 76 (38), respectively. All-rounder Washington Sundar also contributed with his 16-ball-21 following a 37-ball-64 from Jos Buttler.

In response, SRH could only manage to reach 186/6, courtesy of a blistering 76 off just 38 deliveries from opener Abhishek Sharma. No other SRH batter was able to stitch a partnership with Abhishek to chase down the total.

However, with their latest 38-run victory over SRH, GT is just one win away from finalising an IPL 2025 playoff spot. Gill and Co. could also finish in the top two depending on their remaining four match results.

The Titans will next take on the Mumbai Indians, who are currently on a six-match winning streak. The exciting clash will unfold at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6.

