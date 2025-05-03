News
RCB Batters Train Against Rashid Khan Clone in Nets During IPL 2025 As Playoffs Battle Gets Intense
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Pramod Gowda, also known as the Indian Rashid Khan made headlines back in 2018 when he bowled Rohit Sharma in nets.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in a good position to secure a playoffs spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The Rajat Patidar-led side are currently third in the points table with seven wins from 10 games and have an opportunity to further consolidate their qualification chances when they lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight (May 4).

Another team which looks on course for a top 4 finish is the Gujarat Titans (GT) and there’s a strong chance the teams might cross paths. Thus, with the playoffs battle heating up, RCB have decided to stay ahead of their preparations by facing a Rashid Khan clone in the nets.

Pramod Gowda, also known as the Indian Rashid Khan made headlines back in 2018 when he bowled former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma in the nets.

He is now with the RCB setup for IPL 2025, although not as a full-time net bowler.

Watch the video of RCB batters training against Gowda below.

RCB IPL 2025 Playoffs qualification chances

If RCB defeat CSK on Saturday, they will move to first place with 16 points after 11 matches. However, if they lose, they will remain in third position and must win all three of their remaining games to secure the top spot in the standings.

On the other hand, there’s a chance of a washout of the CSK game with the weather predicting rainfall during the match. In case the match gets abandoned, RCB will remain in third place itself and will be in contention with PBKS for the top two positions if Shreyas Iyer’s men beat Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (May 4).

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Playoffs
Rashid Khan
RCB

